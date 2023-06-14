The Examiner
Labor calls updated closure date for Ashley Youth Detention Centre

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:10pm
2024 closure date for Ashley Youth Detention Centre now uncertain

The planned 2024 closure date for the Ashley Youth Detention Centre is now being labelled as "ambitious" by the state government.

Isabel Bird

