The Green Bean Café has found a new home base to continue serving Launceston's less fortunate after being forced to close their community kitchen in mid-May.
The Cimitiere Street cafe will once again serve its free meals weekly thanks to a partnership between Red Dove Café and the assistance of Independent Bass MP Lara Alexander.
The Green Bean had been providing for Launceston's housing-stressed and homeless for more than two years, providing an estimated 7000 hot meals and countless coffees, before unfortunate circumstances led to the service halting.
In search of new premises to operate the community kitchen, owner Paul Giddins turned to The Examiner to ask for the community's assistance, which is where Ms Alexander read of the cafe's plight and offered a helping hand.
Rotarian and Pilgrim Uniting Church committee chairman Dr Les Baxter soon met with Mr Giddins and Ms Alexander to offer the Red Dove Café on Paterson Street as a new venue to serve the community dinners.
Mr Giddens said he was grateful to be bringing back a free community service that provides "more than just a meal"; they offer a "sense of belonging and community."
"The people who dine with us on a Friday night are our friends," Mr Giddins said.
"We welcome them in, give them a hot meal and treat them with warmth, respect, and compassion - as you would with any friend."
Mr Giddins said, with midwinter approaching and cold nights descending upon Launceston, the timing of this partnership "could not be more crucial", considering the community dinners had experienced increased demand before the almost month-long closure.
Starting from 6pm on Friday, the Green Bean will host dinners weekly at Red Dove Café, 34 Paterson Street, opposite the Birchalls car park.
"The colder it gets, the warmer the welcome our friends can expect from us," Mr Giddins said.
"They're all happy now and we can get on with what we do."
Bass Independent MP Lara Alexander said she was thrilled to assist in finding a new venue for the service.
"At this time of the year, it is impossible to overestimate the importance of Paul and Tracey's compassion and generosity to people and families in need in our community," Ms Alexander said.
"Offering a lifeline to many local people and families in need is just wonderful. I am so grateful to them for what they do and for the opportunity to assist them with their vital work.
"I encourage the whole community to rally behind Paul and Tracey to support an initiative that makes such a positive difference in the lives of so many people.
"All I did was find a venue so Paul and Tracey could continue their important work."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
