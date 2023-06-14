Children and Young People commissioner Leanne McLean shared feedback reported from a group of youth ambassadors on the education system on Wednesday at the Launceston Library.
Ms McLean said the insights were being communicated through a series of videos featuring animated illustrations.
"I have been working with children and young people through the CCYP Ambassador Program to explore their views on school and learning," Ms McLean said.
"The ambassadors worked with my office to co-design a statewide meeting with key decision-makers, including members of the Tasmanian Parliament and education sector leaders in December.
CCYP ambassadors expressed views on their experiences in public, catholic and independent school education.
These views were captured by an illustrator during the event and were developed into three short videos.
Ms McLean said the ambassadors contributions were insightful, informed and impassioned.
"They invite us to think about education from the child's or young person's perspective, and to consider their views when making decisions that impact their lives," Ms McLean said.
She said there were several messages from the ambassadors that stood out:
"A key message from the Ambassadors is that they have plenty more to say on what young Tasmanians need from a contemporary education system," she said.
"I believe these videos will be especially useful to policymakers and educators in their ongoing work to develop an education system that meets the needs of Tasmanian children and young people."
