An online forum from the University of Tasmania founded at the start of COVID returned this week with the aim of strengthening relationships with neighbouring countries through education.
The Australia-Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Academics Forum was founded in 2021 to improve online education across a range of disciplines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum involved 400 academics from 200 institutions in Australia, and 10 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Convener and program chair Vinh To from UTAS' School of Education said while UTAS was adept in online learning, it came as a new concept for the majority of higher education institutions in Southeast Asia.
"In our survey of 184 lecturers in 10 Southeast Asian countries in 2021, approximately 30 per cent of respondents had no experience of teaching online until required to do so as a consequence of the pandemic," Dr To said.
"Less than 20 per cent felt well prepared for the task."
In 2021, the forum attracted 33 presenters and 384 participants from ASEAN countries.
Dr To said many teaching and technological concerns were revealed, including student engagement in the online environment, preparing online lessons and technology competency.
"Student engagement continues to be a crucial and challenging task as our students come from diverse backgrounds including those in disadvantaged contexts," she said.
"Supporting and engaging them in learning is the shared responsibility of multiple stakeholders in which academics play a very important role," Dr To said.
"In our increasingly digital world, being teachers in the 21st century means teachers can teach in both traditional classrooms as well as in the online space."
Deputy vice-chancellor at UTAS Mitch Parsell said this year's event promised to consolidate the relationships cultivating over the past few years.
"Bringing together speakers from the University of Tasmania and across our international partners, we have created an enriching environment for cross-cultural exchange and actual real collaboration," he said.
"Diversity of perspectives and expertise promises to be a real cadence for innovation in the online space, enabling us to address both challenges as well as the opportunities that our students and institutions place."
The forum runs June 13 to 23 and more information can be found on the Australia-ASEAN Academics Forum website.
