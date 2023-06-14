A flood preparedness exercise has tasked 70 of the state's key stakeholders to deal with the aftermath of a significant, hypothetical flooding event in Launceston.
The think-tank of representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency, the City of Launceston, emergency services, the Launceston Flood Authority, local businesses and not-for-profit organisations gathered on Wednesday, June 14, to combine their expertise on flood management.
With a focus on the recovery phase, the exercise pitted the stakeholders against a "one in 500 scenario" where over 4000 people were displaced and 25 others were killed.
City of Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood said the hypothetical scenario was a chance for Launceston to address its process of recovery.
"This is something that our experts are speaking of in terms of when rather than if," Councillor Garwood said.
"We can't be looking to the past for our preparations in scenarios like this - we need to continuously update our recoveries and procedures because the landscape is changing.
"And while we are working on the one in 500, this can be applied to all emergency scenarios, be they smaller scale floods or something like bushfires."
Cr Garwood said the City of Launceston routinely engages in flood readiness exercises, such as operations crew testing of flood gates and pumps, water teams monitoring of river levels or interagency preparedness exercises like the June 14 event.
"The reason we do this is because Launceston is a flood-prone city," he said.
Manager Infrastructure Assets at Launceston City Council Shane Eberhardt said this exercise differed in approach to other flood readiness exercises.
"The goal is to understand how - when Launceston, Invermay or the city side of the levee flood - we can come together and support the community to recover," Mr Eberhardt said.
"By bringing all of these experts together today, we can gain a collective view of how we approach it and it's just the start of our work in this area.
"There are some big challenges that Launceston has that will take many discussions and many years."
There have been more than 40 significant floods in Launceston since record-keeping began.
In 2010, a major reconstruction of the city's flood defence system began and, in 2018, a 700m long flood levee at Newstead was completed.
Today, Launceston's flood levee defence system comprises more than 12km of earth and concrete levees and 19 flood gates.
More than 5000 Launceston residents live in homes protected by levees and more than 400 businesses also operate in levee protected areas of the city.
Cr Garwood said the exercise should also serve as a reminder to residents in low-lying parts of the city to consider their own flood risk and to plan accordingly, particularly with their household emergency kit.
Residents can find information on developing a flood plan for their household at the TasAlert website at alert.tas.gov.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.