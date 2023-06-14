Richie Porte is getting back in the saddle - but the Tasmanian Tour de France star insists he won't be trying to win.
Nine months after the last ride of his 15-year pro cycling career, the 38-year-old will be digging out the lycra for an event close to his heart.
However, the bike, surface and location will be worlds away from the multiple races he won on the elite WorldTour circuit in Europe.
On June 24, Porte is tackling The Devils Cardigan, an event which explores the wilds of the North-East of his home state and doubles as the Australian Gravel Championships.
"It was one of those events which popped up on social media when I'd got to the point when I wasn't really enjoying cycling and I thought that would be cool to do," he said.
"Pro cycling became a job and this is something that takes me back to enjoyment. Something a bit more grass roots and just fun in my home state where I get to ride with my mates, make a weekend of it in Derby and even have a beer instead of a protein shake with rice and chicken."
Building on the region's popular mountain bike trails and successful hosting of the Enduro World Cup, the Devils Cardigan features courses of 52 or 106 kilometres with 2400m of climbing which organisers promise "will test your fidelity to the goddess of gravel".
Porte's previous gravel experience includes a Shimano race in Beechworth, Victoria.
"I really loved it. This won't be quite the same as there's a national jersey up for grabs but it will be the same sort of vibe where riders can make what they want of it and just ride for the enjoyment.
"You have to applaud events like this and also the running festival on Sunday.
"I'm a few thousand kilometres of training behind where I need to be but I think guys like Tasman Nankervis, Nathan Earle and Scott Bowden are taking part, so it'll definitely be competitive."
Porte rode with fellow Tasmanians Earle at Team Sky and Bowden at the Rio Olympics but stressed that he will be just an interested observer in the race to the flag.
Settled back in Launceston with wife Gemma and children Luca and Eloise, the former winner of Paris-Nice, Tour Down Under, Tour de Suisse and Critérium du Dauphiné is looking at going into business with his brother, Tom, and may have an ambassadorial role with his former team INEOS at the upcoming Tour de France.
He said he still follows the cut-throat world of pro cycling in which he rode 17 Grand Tours.
"I definitely watched the Giro (d'Italia) because I'm quite good friends with Geraint Thomas and he was so close to winning, but I was not staying up every night. It gave me more respect for those cycling fans who do stay up every night - I couldn't do that.
"I watched Paris-Roubaix and I'll probably watch the Tour de France mountain stages. I do enjoy watching that without all the stress and pressure. But I don't miss the competitive element. That's an itch I've scratched - although if I'm up at the pool swimming with my mates it doesn't take long to come back."
