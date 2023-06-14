Is Ange Postecoglou Australia's most high-profile sportsperson now he is a manager in the English Premier League?
That's the question posed by The Examiner's Ben Hann on episode eight of The Pressbox in his famous segment - Hanny's Hard Hitters.
His colleagues Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge and Brian Allen either answer or dodge the question with ease and grace as the soccer chat comes to the fore.
The Pressbox also hears from Lisa Weightman, a four-time Olympian, who competed in the 10km at the Launceston Running Festival on Sunday, which was a regular in the boys' moments of the week.
Other moments included a stellar goal from the Tasmanian State League derby, the NTFAW representative contest and Shaw's reflections on the Women's Statewide Cup soccer final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.