The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival was well received by the Break O'Day community over the long weekend, where artist submitted their work under this year's "Past in Present" theme.
Judge David Burnett was one of three judges and said there was a consistently high number of good entries.
"In the end it made the judging quite difficult," Mr Burnett said.
"It's always a challenge because it's such diverse work, while the show did have a theme everybody responds to it in different ways which is quite interesting."
He said they ended up with 33 works in the final selection.
"That's quite a number to consider in the final selection," he said.
The winning title for the Major Prize was claimed by Hobart-based artist Robyn Harman, who won the grand prize of $20,000 with her piece titled "Grummet Island."
Overall, Mr Burnett said the festival was a great success.
"It's a great festival and we hope to see many more in the future, it's a great thing for communities outside of the major centres," Mr Burnett said.
Festival co-secretary Richard Martin said their attendance was up 60 per cent from the previous year at the opening gala night.
"We had around 800 people over the weekend," Mr Martin said.
He said the good feedback they received from patrons gave them hope for next year.
"I think we were pleasantly surprised and it was pretty well received, most of the people who came back to us said they were happy with the whole vibe of the weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.