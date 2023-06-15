The Examiner
Major art prize winner unveiled at Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Judge, Birgitta Magnussen-Reid with major prize winner Robyn Harman and judge Greg Leong. Picture supplied
The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival was well received by the Break O'Day community over the long weekend, where artist submitted their work under this year's "Past in Present" theme.

