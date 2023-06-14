The career of Hall Of Fame trainer, and former jockey, Bill Ryan will be recognised at a sold-out lunch in Launceston on Friday.
Ryan, 74, won't be renewing his licence at the end of the season due to ill-health - he has an incurable lung disease.
More importantly, he wants to devote all his time to caring for his wife, Mary, who is battling leukemia and Alzheimer's.
However the name Ryan won't be lost to the form guides as their daughter Monica is taking over the family training business.
Friday's function to honor the Ryans' contribution to racing has been organised by long-time friend and fellow Hall Of Fame member Ron Riley.
Ninety guests are booked in to Ladbrokes Lounge at Mowbray Racecourse.
Bill Ryan started his career in racing as a jockey and rode successfully in Victoria and Tasmania for 21 years.
He turned to training in 1984 and has had many high-class gallopers go through his Longford stables.
Top of the list is group 2 winner and 2022 horse of the year Still A Star, closely followed by Launceston Cup winner and Hobart and Devonport Cup placegetter Genuine Lad.
He won the group 3 Vamos Stakes with Take The Sit; listed Gold Sovereign and Elwick Stakes with Pateena Arena; 12 races including the St Leger with Speed Force; nine races including the Thomas Lyons with Colonel Parker and seven races including one at Sandown with La Molokai.
In total, Ryan had 15 group and listed winners among his career total of more than 500 wins.
More than 120 of his winners were ridden by his great ally Brendon McCoull and several by Tasmania's international jockey Luke Currie.
Spreyton thoroughbred trainer Liandra Gray has pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge in the Devonport Magistrates Court.
The charge alleges that in July last year she struck a horse more than 40 times with a whip while it was in the sand roll at her home track.
Her case will be heard on November 22.
The Office Of Racing Integrity has deferred dealing with the matter until the completion of the court case.
Tasracing's trial of midweek winter racing continues at Spreyton next Wednesday with the meeting attracting big nominations.
There are 154 entries for the eight scheduled races.
The highlight will be the $45,000 Open Handicap over 1009m where the winner is guaranteed a start in next year's $109,000 Carpet Charge.
Entries include Alpine Wolf, Liffeybeau, And Beyond and Julius.
With the meeting moved from Sunday, there will be no thoroughbred racing in Tasmania this weekend.
Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani will have another roll of the dice with The Spirit Of Zero at Flemington on Saturday.
Nishitani has accepted with the Gold Sovereign winner for the $150,000 2YO Handicap over 1420m.
After winning the state's premier two-year-old at Mowbray in February, The Spirit Of Zero ran 10th in the VRC Sires Produce at Flemington on March 11.
He hasn't started since but has had the benefit of two recent trials at Spreyton.
The TAB rates him a $34 chance for his return race.
The Launceston harness meeting on Friday night has been extended to 10 races but there's no sign of the Ulverstone Cup or Max McCormack, the two feature races lost last Sunday.
The Max McCormack will now be run on Sunday week, taking the place of the 3YO Maiden, and it's likely the Ulverstone Cup name will be allocated to the Discretionary Handicap at the same meeting.
