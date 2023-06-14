The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Function to celebrate career of retiring trainer Bill Ryan

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retiring trainer Bill Ryan with his top mare Still A Star. Ryan's long career will be recognised at a function in Launceston on Friday.
Retiring trainer Bill Ryan with his top mare Still A Star. Ryan's long career will be recognised at a function in Launceston on Friday.

The career of Hall Of Fame trainer, and former jockey, Bill Ryan will be recognised at a sold-out lunch in Launceston on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.