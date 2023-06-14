A Swansea man walked out of an interview with police when it was suggested that he panicked and left a cartridge case at Shane Barker's home in 2009.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
The jury has heard Mr Barker was shot four times in the driveway of his home with a .22 rifle.
His body was found inside his Campbell Town home.
Detective sergeant Mark Lopes asked Mr Jordan how a cartridge case from a property at Little Pine matched the case found at Mr Barker's home.
"You panicked and left it behind," Mr Lopes said.
"I did not," Mr Jordan said before jumping to his feet.
"Are we finished?" he said.
"Are you going to book me?
"I'm out of here."
Mr Lopes said police were not going to book him.
The exchange was part of a 3.5-hour interview in September 2017.
Mr Jordan returned later to continue the interview.
Mr Lopes asked Mr Jordan about a statement that Mr Jordan allegedly made about Shane Barker at a shooting get-together.
"You said, 'don't worry about him, I've got a bullet with his name on it'. Do you remember saying that?" Mr Lopes asked.
"No," Mr Jordan said.
"You got him in the end. You shot him four times," Mr Lopes said.
"I didn't," Mr Jordan said.
"You made sure of it," Mr Lopes said.
"No," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Jordan told police he thought that police put the matching cartridge case on his property at Little Pine in the Central Highlands.
"Because why would you (go) back up there," he said of the second police search on December 5, 2016.
Mr Jordan said he had never had the rifle in his hand.
The Crown case is that a .22 pump action rifle which formerly belonged to Mrs Jordan's father, Noel Jetson, was the murder weapon.
The firearm was never found.
The trial continues on Wednesday afternoon.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
