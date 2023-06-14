The state government's draft new housing strategy is focussed on boosting long-term housing supply, but is sparse on initiatives to regulate the state's controversial short-stay accommodation sector, according to the Principal Solicitor of the Tenants' Union of Tasmania.
Ben Bartl welcomed the release of the exposure draft of the 20-year Housing Strategy and a possible review of the state's residential tenancy laws, but said he was concerned at the lack of action to address the vast number of houses sitting empty.
Announcing the draft document last week, Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the 20-year strategy would help the government implement its "big and bold vision" in housing.
"We want a well-functioning, viable housing system to provide safe, appropriate, affordable housing for all Tasmanians with the aim of creating a housing system that works and is streamlined and is innovative," he said.
The draft plan was short on details, but included a main focus on increasing the number of houses in order to put downward pressure on prices to ensure homes were affordable for Tasmanians.
The government has previously aimed at building 10,000 new social and affordable homes between 2022 and 2032.
But with the state's population growing faster than expected, Tasmania will need an additional 38000 dwellings to meet the projected population increase by 2041, according to the draft strategy.
Mr Bartl said he was concerned that the strategy was too focussed on increasing housing supply, given the number of dwellings already sitting empty in the state.
"There are thousands of empty homes in inner-city Launceston and Hobart whose owners must be encouraged to return their properties to the long-term rental market," he said.
Other initiatives in the draft plan included finding ways to make more land available, exploring schemes such as buy-to-rent, and a possible review of the Residential Tenancy Act to strengthen the rights of private renters and social housing tenants - an aspect that was cautiously welcomed by Mr Bartl.
"A meaningful review must include rent controls, with rents across Tasmania having increased by 45 per cent over the last five years, and ensuring that no tenant is evicted without a good reason," he said.
There was no mention of rent controls in the draft strategy, however.
The draft signalled continued support for the short stay accommodation sector, despite widespread concern about it.
"The sector plays an important role in Tasmania's economy in both urban and rural and remote communities", the draft document read.
"That said, we recognise the importance of ongoing monitoring and exploring options to balance its impact on rental vacancy rates."
Mr Bartl said he was surprised that the government was only willing to monitor the short-stay accommodation sector, given that numerous stakeholders have blamed it for reducing the supply of rental housing to Tasmanians.
"Independent academic research has demonstrated its detrimental impact on the long-term rental market," he said.
"A recent study found that around seven in ten short stay investment properties in inner city Launceston formerly housed long-term renters."
Other stakeholders took a similar view on the short-stay accommodation market.
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said short-stay rentals were one of the key drivers of the direct shortage of affordable rental homes in Tasmania.
The Greens last month attempted to pass an amendment in parliament that would have given local councils the power to ban short-stay rentals in some circumstances.
The motion was defeated after the government voted against it.
Shelter Tas chief executive Pattie Chugg was more welcoming of the draft strategy.
She said Shelter contributed to the development of the draft Strategy through several stages of consultation.
"Shelter Tas is pleased to see the exposure draft reflect much of our earlier feedback," she said.
The success of the strategy would depend on the way it was implemented, Ms Chugg said.
But she also said Shelter wanted to see some initiatives added to the final strategy, including a call for ten percent of Tasmanian dwellings to be social and affordable homes, and a specific commitment to reduce levels of homelessness and housing stress, such as halving the rate of homelessness in five years.
