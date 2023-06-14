The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Crucial Launceston road sign showing way to Hobart hidden by trees

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A key road sign on Wellington Street has been engulfed by greenery. Picture by Paul Scambler
A key road sign on Wellington Street has been engulfed by greenery. Picture by Paul Scambler

Two flourishing trees on Launceston's main outbound road have conspired to keep tourists from exiting the best part of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.