Two flourishing trees on Launceston's main outbound road have conspired to keep tourists from exiting the best part of the state.
A tree and a residential hedge on the corner of Wellington and Balfour streets have engulfed a prominent road sign offering directions to Devonport, Burnie and Hobart.
The road sign is completely hidden from view until motorists draw alongside, by which time it's too late to read its directions.
The next road sign comes at the turnoff to the Midland Highway, and may not be visible early enough for traffic in the left-hand lane to cross over.
Such traffic would be forced to continue along Hobart Road, and presumably continue through to Relbia, where they will chance upon Josef Chromy Wines and inevitably decide to stay another day in the North - a win for all involved.
Google Maps shows both the tree and hedge have grown significantly since 2017, when the sign was only partially obscured.
