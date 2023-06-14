The Examiner
Roald Dahl's The Twits will play the Princess Theatre

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
The Twits will arrive at Launceston's Princess Theatre on June 15. Photo by Prudence Upton
The nationally touring production of The Twits will roll into town for two shows on Thursday, June 15, bringing with it the nastiest, most horrid, hideous and hilarious individuals to ever grace Launceston's Princess Theatre.

