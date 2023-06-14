The Health Department is urging patients of a Tasmanian medical centre to consider being re-vaccinated, after a record-keeping failure at the clinic cast doubt on the viability of vaccinations given there over the past 20 years.
An investigation of vaccine storage practices by the Public Health director has found that there was no evidence of the vaccines being stored correctly between 2003 and March 2032 at the Dodges Ferry Medical Centre.
Dr Mark Veitch has said the vaccines may have been exposed to temperatures that were too hot or too cold during storage, which can reduce their effectiveness in preventing disease.
"There is no risk of harm to people who have received these vaccines, however, the vaccine may not be effective at preventing disease,'' he said.
"It is not possible to determine whether vaccines administered at the clinic were effective or ineffective.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending people who received vaccines at the clinic to seek advice and consider having those vaccine doses repeated."
Dr Veitch said the Health Department was working to contact everybody that may have been affected over the 20-year period.
But due to record-keeping over an extended time period, the current contact details of all affected individuals may not be known.
Vaccines affected include routine childhood vaccines and as well as those given to teenagers, adults and pregnant women.
Flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines purchased from pharmacies on private script have not been affected.
