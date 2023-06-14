The "courage, brilliance and unwavering spirit" of women was celebrated at the Women in Resources and Manufacturing Tasmania Awards held in Launceston on Wednesday, June 14.
Two Northerners took out the major categories; Exceptional Woman in Tasmanian Resources to Kayla Williams, and Exceptional Woman in Tasmanian Manufacturing to Erin Smith.
Ms Williams works at Bell Bay Aluminium as a process maintainer after making a career change from a hairdresser.
She pursued her interest in mechanics through a six month course in heavy diesel and has worked her way through an apprenticeship as a fitter and turner with South 32 TEMCO.
Ms Williams moved to Bell Bay Aluminium in 2021. Her aspiration is to become a crew leader.
Meanwhile, Erin Smith plies her trade with Temtrol Technology as the manager of corporate services.
She has held a variety of roles throughout her career and has overcome many health obstacles over the past nine years, commencing with a leukaemia diagnosis in 2014.
Ms Smith has flourished in her role with Temtrol Technologies and advocates for the benefits of having a diverse and inclusive team through improving recruitment and selection processes.
The resources sector is no longer the stereotypical male orientated industry of the past.- Head judge Ted Bradshaw
The annual awards are coordinated by the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) in conjunction with the AusIMM Women in Mining Network Tasmania (WIMnet).
TMEC chief executive Ray Mostogl said in the face of adversity, these remarkable women had shown immense resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to their chosen paths.
"They have defied societal expectations, proving time and again that gender should never be a barrier to success or the pursuit of one's passion," Mr Mostogl said.
"We applaud the courage, brilliance, and unwavering spirit of the women in this sector. Their achievements stand as a testament to the power of determination, talent, and the limitless potential within each and every one of us."
AusIMM WIMnet chairman and head judge Ted Bradshaw said the awards were important to inspire women to pursue careers in non-traditional sectors.
"The resources sector is no longer the stereotypical male orientated industry of the past," Mr Bradshaw said.
"Past winners have proven that women can flourish in a variety of roles in our sectors from the 'shop floor' to senior management. Each of these women challenge outdated perceptions of the industry and provide a role model to both men and women."
The 2023 Women in Resources and Manufacturing Tasmania Award winners were:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
