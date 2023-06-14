The Meander Valley Council has picked up the repair and ongoing costs of the Discover Deloraine signs on the Bass Highway.
The council moved to accept the ownership of the information bays during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, which was against the officer's recommendation.
Councillor Ben Dudman moved the motion and it was seconded by councillor Anne-Marie Loader.
The Department of State Growth had requested for the council to accept the ownership, and costs, of the two existing information bay structures on the eastern and western approaches to Deloraine on the highway.
Whilst the western structure is the responsibility of Parks and Wildlife Tasmania, it is understood they would be willing to enter into an arrangement with the council also.
Cr Dudman said the council would pay the $25,000 for the immediate remedial work and would set aside $14,000 for four years of ongoing funding from the 2023-24 financial year.
This is a win for local business and the local community.- Councillor Ben Dudman
He said the Greater Western Tiers Tourism Association and the business community benefited from the information bays.
"The crux of it is I flatly disagreed with the assessment and recommendation to the council [to reject ownership]," Cr Dudman said.
"I've seen plenty of people pull up and have a look at the signs to then drive into Deloraine."
He shut down the suggestion of changed visitor behaviour due to the internet making the signs less valuable, saying tourists still liked to see physical signs.
"This is a win for local business and the local community," he said.
It passed 6-1 with councillor Rodney Synfield voting against, while mayor Wayne Johnston and councillor Michael Kelly weren't at the table.
Cr Synfield said he had previously knocked back the proposal when it had come before the council and that nothing had happened to change his position.
The council had previously rejected ownership requests of the structures and information bays in 2007, 2009 and 2016.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
