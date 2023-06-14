Packed snug in wooden crates, seven Tasmanian marsupials made the trip of a lifetime.
Bracing an early morning, several road trips and a flight to Sydney, the team of Eastern quolls arrived at Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops sanctuary in NSW in time for breeding season.
There they will be paired up with new partners in an effort to boost population numbers and one day, see quolls returned to the wild in mainland Australia.
Quolls have been extinct on the mainland since the 1960s.
"They only live in the wild in Tasmania and their numbers are in decline," Aussie Ark curator Kelly Davis said.
"We've worked with the Eastern quoll for five years and to date bred over 200 joeys, which is a vital insurance population safeguarding them from complete annihilation."
Sourced from Trowunna Wildlife Park, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary and Devils at Cradle, the quolls were collected early in the morning and couriered to the airport.
Import permits require that the crates are filled only with shredded paper, and that the animals arrive at their destination on the same day they departed.
Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid said it was usually a late night by the time the animals had received health checks and been released into their new enclosures.
"It's a big logistical nightmare trying to get a flight on time and pick all the animals up," he said.
The seven quolls, which are a mix of males and females and black and fawn coats, arrived happy and healthy at their new home.
Quoll gestation takes just three weeks, meaning Aussie Ark could soon have a new litter of joeys on its hands by August.
Tasmania has an estimated 10,000 quolls still left in the wild.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
