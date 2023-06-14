An audacious plan has been unveiled to bring the World Road Running Championships to Launceston.
In the wake of Sunday's hugely successful Launceston Running Festival, which featured Australia's fastest ever women's 10-kilometre race, organisers announced a project to make the event global.
The 10-year plan leading into the 2032 Brisbane Olympics seeks to build on the success of Australia's only previous athletics world championships - the cross-country titles in Bathurst in February.
Richard Welsh organised those and the Launceston Running Festival and is confident it can follow suit as a major international event.
"The road running championships is an achievable target for cities like Launceston to host," he said.
"You don't need infrastructure, we don't need to build a stadium, we just close some roads, maybe put up some temporary structures but it's a genuinely achievable thing for us to do.
"This year's road running championships are in Riga, Latvia. That's a bigger city than Launceston but Launceston is bigger than Bathurst and that just hosted a world championship so there's no reason why we can't if everyone wants to work together to achieve it.
"It's a dream at the moment but everyone else in sport in Tasmania is dreaming at the moment and we thought we would too."
Welsh said there are several hurdles to overcome but wheels are already turning within both athletics and local government.
"We need to get support from Athletics Australia and World Athletics and funding partners. The Tasmanian Government would be a big part of that and the City of Launceston who have just announced a three-year extension to our funding so they're fantastically supportive. Athletics Tasmania think it's a great idea, so lots of people want it to happen.
"I've had conversations with the state government already and they're engaged in it but it's early days. They've asked us to find out some answers to questions and we're working through that at the moment. They haven't said no."
The Launceston 10 has been running for 15 years and since 2020 has been complemented by half-marathon, 5km and one mile races - the same format as the road running worlds.
The project is seeking Athletics Australia approval to make the event the Australian Road Running Championships before working with World Athletics to escalate it to an elite, gold and then platinum-level race to begin attracting the world's best distance runners.
"It's a world record-level course we just need to get some world record-level athletes on it," Welsh added.
"The platinum level marathons are London, Berlin, Tokyo, Chicago, New York and Boston - we're talking about a platinum level half-marathon. It's as high as it gets.
"I think leading into the Brisbane Olympics, it would be nice for Tasmania to have a bit of a voice at that level so 2029, 2030, 2031 I think is a realistic timeframe. This is now a popular event and a lot of cities want to bid for it. Not many cities are bidding to host world track and field championships but because the infrastructure costs are so low, road running is actually quite appealing to cities like ours."
The 2022 World Road Running Championships in Yangzhou were cancelled due to COVID-19 but other recent editions of the half-marathon world championships have been held in Gdynia, Poland (2020), Valencia, Spain (2018), Cardiff, Wales (2016), Copenhagen, Denmark (2014), Kavarna, Bulgaria (2012) and Nanning, China (2010).
Welsh said funding is likely to be the biggest obstacle but does not see it as insurmountable.
"We would have to pay for around a thousand people to come to Launceston from around the world. There's prize money, international broadcasts etc. We need to lift our operation because it's a lot of work to plan a world championship, but I've just done one, I'm happy to do it again."
A total of six Olympians and nearly 100 national-level runners took part in Sunday's races when Canberra's Leanne Pompeani created Australian history by winning the women's 10km race in 31.37.
Her time was the fastest of any female on Australian soil, beating 31.43 set by Hobart's Kylie Risk in 1999.
