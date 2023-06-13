Newly independent MHA John Tucker is adding his voice to the fight for the state government to urgently address the decaying St Helens District School, but calls for an urgent capital works assessment continue to go unheard.
Parents last week raised the alarm about school buildings that are unfit for purpose, including leaking roofs and sewerage pipes, rotting joists and mould in classrooms, and the issue was raised with Education Minister Roger Jaensch by Labor.
Mr Jaensch said a new asset management system, brought in by the education department in 2020, introduced planning processes that highlight school projects "of the highest need".
A former Liberal backbencher, Mr Tucker said he raised the issues about the school, which sits within his electorate, seven months ago.
He said an urgent capital asset assessment and funds to address the school's maintenance issues were needed.
"It is time for the minister and the Department of Education to act swiftly and decisively," Mr Tucker said.
"We cannot allow our children to suffer in substandard conditions any longer.
"The neglect and mismanagement of St Helens school must end and immediate action must be taken to provide a safe and conducive learning environment."
Mr Jaensch said maintenance issues raised by St Helens District School have been completed.
"The department is also working closely with the school to reinstate the science lab, noting the school requested more time to factor in additional works," he said.
Mr Jaensch said the Education Department began using its new system to manage school capital infrastructure in 2020, which prioritises schools most in need of renovations and redevelopment.
"With the government's support, the Department for Education, Children and Young People implemented a sophisticated asset management system in 2020 to not only manage data on its large infrastructure portfolio, but to introduce planning processes that highlight projects of the highest need," he said.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is investing $255 million over the forward estimates into education infrastructure, including exciting new builds at Brighton and Legana."
St Helens District High School put in a capital works submission for 2022, which was ranked category 5 for priority.
The most recent capital works priority lists, that show schools ranked priority one for capital works through to five, was not provided by the government.
Mr Jaensch said the government had delivered a significant number of major capital works since it was elected.
This included a $20 million redevelopment of Penguin District School, a $12 million redevelopment of Riverside High School, a $10 million redevelopment of Northern Support School, and a $5 million upgrade at St Marys District School.
An education department spokesman said it would continue to work with St Helens to ensure its 2023 capital submission accurately reflects the issues which are being raised.
"The department followed up with the school last week on the maintenance issues and will engage in further joint discussions with the schools and School Association."
