Coach Sarah Veale is confident her Launceston Tornadoes can get the job done this weekend despite being without skipper Keely Froling who is unavailable due to an Australian Opals' camp.
Froling was selected in the Opals' extended squad ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney from June 26 to July 2.
"She's absolutely in a good place to make that team," Veale said.
Meanwhile, in NBL1 South the Tornadoes take on Ballarat Miners in Ballarat on Saturday night and then Kilsyth Cobras on Sunday at 12pm at Kilsyth Sports Centre.
Launceston are 13th on the table with a 5-9 record while Ballarat are 18th (3-11) and Kilsyth are 15th (4-10).
Veale said with eight home and away games remaining every one was critical to their chances of making the top eight.
"It's a bigger challenge than usual without Keely in the group but we really believe we can get two wins this weekend as long as we focus on the defensive end of our game," she said.
"We know offensively we can get lots of shots up if we play the right way.
"Defence has been our sticking point or our hurdle all season and we match-up pretty well against Ballarat - they're not too big for us which is part of our issue this season so we're feeling pretty confident going into the weekend."
The Tornadoes are coming off the long-weekend break.
They took one win and one loss from their recent home double-header, with a 80-72 win against Ringwood Hawks and a 77-65 defeat to Frankston Blues.
Veale said Froling rolled her ankle in the third quarter against Ringwood so then missed the clash against Frankston.
According to the coach, the group showed grit and toughness against a quality Blues outfit.
The Torns had an even spread of contributors in both those games which had been a focus since the start of the season.
Four players hit double digits in each encounter which was pleasing for the coach.
"It makes us harder to guard, we know our offence is one that creates lots of open looks as long as we continue to move the ball," Veale said.
"All the girls have been told if you've got an open shot you need to take it."
Veale also confirmed Tahanee Bennell, who has been recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last year, wouldn't play this season.
"We thought she might be back around the end of June but she's made a decision that she won't suit-up this season," she said.
"She wants to get some more practice and more games under her belt before she starts at NBL1 level."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
