Launceston City ready for Devonport Strikers in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Daniel Syson, Joel Stone and Nathan Pitchford are ready to face their former team. Picture Launceston City
Daniel Syson, Joel Stone and Nathan Pitchford are ready to face their former team. Picture Launceston City

Launceston City coach Daniel Syson has played down any inside info that he, assistant Nathan Pitchford or captain Joel Stone may be able to provide on their former side Devonport.

