Launceston City coach Daniel Syson has played down any inside info that he, assistant Nathan Pitchford or captain Joel Stone may be able to provide on their former side Devonport.
City host the league-leaders and newly-recrowned Lakoseljac Cup champions in a first-versus-third clash on Saturday, knowing victory would close the gap between them to six points.
"There's no secrets or inside information in regards to Joel, myself or Pitchy," Syson said.
"It's quite simple really: they've got the biggest squad with lots of experience of winning leagues and games and a centre-forward who should be playing at a higher level."
Syson said his side is rested and relishing the challenge of the state's benchmark team and their free-scoring frontman Roberto Garrido who already has 10 league goals and hit the winner in Saturday's cup final.
"We are looking forward to the game, we've had a week off and had to time to get some players back to fitness and should have an almost full squad available for the first time in a while which is a positive.
"We know how they operate so now it's down to our players to have the self-belief that they can match them and get a positive result at home which we are more than capable of doing.
"We know we have to push them and look to work extremely hard in and out of possession to get the result and you have to really earn points when you're playing against the current league leaders - nothing comes easy."
Elsewhere, Riverside and Launceston United face the equally fearsome prospects of second-placed Glenorchy and fourth-placed South Hobart.
United know they can match it with the Lakoseljac Cup runners-up having led them 2-0 in round three before going down 3-2 and will be keen to rediscover the goal having failed to register in their last three games.
Olympic have gone four games without a goal - their last coming in the 2-1 win at Birch Avenue - while leaking 22 at the other end culminating in a painful 10-0 thumping at Kingborough.
Like many of his rivals, Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva is counting down the days to June 21 when the transfer window allows a reshuffle of NPL playing squads.
"We are looking to bring in several new players so we can have a better second half of the season," he said.
"Everyone is improving but Australia is not a football country so it's difficult to embed the European mentality where we have such a different view of the game.
"Will Prince has been doing well for us. He's really growing into games. He knows what he needs to do in and out of possession and his understanding of the game is getting better."
Launceston United women will look to bounce back to league action after losing their Statewide Cup crown to South Hobart on Monday.
Coach Nick Rawlinson will need to rethink his plan of attack following the loss of import striker Courtney Marten, who has returned home to the US.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
