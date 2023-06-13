Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with car in CBD

The Examiner
Pedestrian hospitalised after colliding with car in York Street, Launceston

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
June 13 2023
A pedestrian has been transported to Launceston General Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in the Launceston CBD.

