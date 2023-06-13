Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with car in CBD

A pedestrian has been transported to Launceston General Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in the Launceston CBD.
Tasmania Police were called to the scene outside the Rural Youth building in York Street about 1.30pm.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.
The road has been reopened, however a tow truck remains at the scene.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
