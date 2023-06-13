Guilford Young College have continued their Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools girls' football dominance, winning their third consecutive statewide grand final.
The Southern school defeated Northern premiers Scotch Oakburn College 7.3 (45) to 3.5 (23) in challenging second-half conditions at Campbell Town.
Scotch's Harriet Bingley goaled on the siren of three-quarter-time to put them within 13 points of Guilford Young but a three-goal burst proved match-winning for the victors.
Bingley kicked two for Scotch Oakburn as Lucy Dennis joined her in the goal-kickers, while Mimi Brown, Daisy Willows, Ebony Rainbow, Rachael Cox and Lara Hoare were impressive.
Mackenzie Williams kicked three for the victors as Meg Harrison and Madison Lamb also put in strong performances.
The clash was a rematch of last year's decider, which Guilford Young won by 32 points to go back-to-back, while Scotch have also tasted premiership success, winning the title in 2019.
The pair were clearly the state's top two sides, going through their regional rosters undefeated.
The boys' finals will be at St Patrick's College on Saturday, with both firsts and seconds contests seeing St Pat's and Hutchins meet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.