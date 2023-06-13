An ageing king who has to choose between three daughters, sword fighting and six foot dwarves is the wild ride that audiences are in for with LYTE Riverside Senior Company's Game of Tiaras production.
It's Game of Thrones, Disney and Shakespeare's King Lear all rolled into one, said director Mandy Gibson.
Ms Gibson said that after staging a serious production last year, she was on the lookout for something completely different.
After going through multiple scripts, she came across Game of Tiaras, written by American writer Don Zolidis, which fit the bill.
"I love the fact that it's such a mix of so many different things that I think lots of people will be attracted to," she said.
Ms Gibson, a former English teacher, said that a lot people can be turned off Shakespeare.
But this play tells the story of King Lear through characters that people recognise which makes it more enjoyable.
"I really liked the idea of modernising something like a Shakespearean story," she said.
There are snatches of dialogue in the play which are drawn straight from Shakespeare, but the rest of it is very modern, she said.
King Lear is one of Shakespeare's best known tragedies but through Game of Tiaras it becomes a story that's "very, very funny" and was something that her students loved from the very beginning.
There are also lots of references to Game of Thrones, but you don't have to know anything about the show to enjoy the play, Ms Gibson said.
However, there's an extra layer of comedy for people who do know King Lear and the happenings in Westeros.
The Riverside company was started last year and gives young actors aged 14 to 17 a chance to go beyond high school drama.
To prepare for this production, students learned sword fighting and learnt how to fall "properly" for all the death scenes.
The students have had a wonderful bonding experience, Ms Gibson said, and will have a wonderful memory of performing together as friends.
Game of Tiaras will be staged at The Earl Arts Centre from June 14 to 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.