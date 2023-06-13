The Examiner
LYTE Riverside Senior Company's Game of Tiaras showing in Launceston

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
An ageing king who has to choose between three daughters, sword fighting and six foot dwarves is the wild ride that audiences are in for with LYTE Riverside Senior Company's Game of Tiaras production.

Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

