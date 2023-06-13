North Launceston's Ben Simpson has climbed to equal third in the Tasmanian State League player of the year award.
The co-captain, who was added to the Tasmanian squad for the July 1 representative game due to stellar form, earned one vote in the Bombers' 69-point win over Launceston on Friday.
His 26-disposal performance brought him to nine votes for the season, alongside Kingborough's Lachie Clifford and North Hobart's Jack McCulloch and behind Lauderdale's Sam Siggins and Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson (12 votes).
Last year's Alastair Lynch Medallist Siggins started the round on nine votes but put in another best-on-ground performance to join long-time leader Tomkinson at the top of the tree.
Other polling players from the TSL's Northern derby were coach Brad Cox-Goodyer and defender Connor Leeflang.
Cox-Goodyer kicked five and was fantastic in pivotal moments for his Bombers, while Leeflang was fantastic in defence, playing a gatekeeper role and dispelling the Blues' attacks.
Kingborough players swept the votes in their match-up against North Hobart, while Siggins was the sole Southern Bomber to poll against Clarence.
North Launceston v Launceston
3: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
2: Connor Leeflang (North Launceston)
1: Ben Simpson (North Launceston)
Kingborough v North Hobart
3: Will Campbell (Kingborough)
2: Marcus Gardner (Kingborough)
1: Lachie Clifford (Kingborough)
Clarence v Lauderdale
3: Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)
2: Noah Holmes (Clarence)
1: Baxter Norton (Clarence)
12: Sam Siggins (L'dale), Jack Tomkinson (King)
9: Lachie Clifford (King), Jack McCulloch (NH), Ben Simpson (NL)
7: Sam Green (Cla), Brodie Palfreyman (L'ton)
