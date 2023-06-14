The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston United import Courtney Marten returns to America

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston United's Courtney Marten with coach Nick Rawlinson and Katie Hill at the WSL launch. Picture Solstice Digital
Launceston United's Courtney Marten with coach Nick Rawlinson and Katie Hill at the WSL launch. Picture Solstice Digital

Only the KGV woodwork prevented Courtney Marten leaving Launceston United with a tidy goal-per-game average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.