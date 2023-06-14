Only the KGV woodwork prevented Courtney Marten leaving Launceston United with a tidy goal-per-game average.
But the prolific import does return home to the US with fond memories and a team of lifelong friends.
The 23-year-old flew out of Tasmania on Wednesday having made a huge impact in her brief time at Birch Avenue.
"It's pretty hard to leave these girls," she said. "A couple of them started crying which I didn't really expect. I was really touched actually, I didn't realise they cared that much about me leaving. I'm going to miss them even more.
"I love the girls and the atmosphere they've created. It was comfortable and a nice place to be around. They keep your spirits up when you're down."
Marten has scored nine times in as many games in the Women's Super League and had three in United's path through to Monday's Statewide Cup final including the only strike in the semi-final victory over Kingborough.
However, in the decider against South Hobart, she hit the post after 11 minutes and United went on to lose 2-0.
"The result is disappointing of course but the girls tried hard and we hit the post multiple times and in games like that there's just not much you can do," she said. "When you hit the post that much it's just luck that it's going to go one way or the other."
Marten is returning to America to resume her teaching career.
"The school year starts in August so if I'm not back in time for that then I'll miss out on the beginning of teaching and another whole year. I had to weigh up my options and figure out what was more important."
Originally hailing from Collinsville, near St Louis, in Illinois, Marten played for University of Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference of America's National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division 1.
She said her game has definitely improved in Tasmania where she has enjoyed experiences on and off the pitch.
"I didn't plan on playing soccer after I graduated so it was really nice to be able to get in a few more games but kind of sad now that this might be my last soccer game ever. But you never know what's going to happen.
"I think my favourite memory of Tasmania was the kangaroos which is really weird but we just don't have that in America, but of course also the girls and the soccer."
