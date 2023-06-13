A Supreme Court jury heard final interviews with a Swansea couple accused of the 2009 murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker in Campbell Town.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, were interviewed in September 2017 after Tasmania Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit had been reinvestigating the case for two years.
The couple have pleaded not guilty to shooting Mr Barker.
Detective-sergeant Mark Lopes said the unit had eliminated 95 persons of interest and were left with the two accused.
Then detective senior constable Nathan Hartnett said one of his tasks was to analyse Mr Barker's phone records.
"Did you find any messages, videos or threats to Mr Barker from any person?," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"No, I did not," Mr Hartnett said.
"Was there any animosity at all?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"No there was not," he said.
In the interview Mrs Jordan agreed that her daughter Rachel Jordan hated her ex-husband Mr Barker.
Mrs Jordan could not recall whether she was concerned that Mr Barker might keep their granddaughter Sophie.
Mrs Jordan denied that her parents had a pump action .22 rifle. The jury has heard that police believe the unregistered rifle, which was never found, was the murder weapon.
She denied that Mr Jordan took a pump action .22 rifle to the Brambletye Estate and tested it in the months before Mr Barker's death.
"I said no he did not take a pump action rifle," she said.
When Mr Hartnett said that Rachel Jordan's then partner Justin Titley clearly recalled Mr Jordan test firing the rifle Mrs Jordan said: "I'm sorry, he's wrong."
In the interviews police homed in on the couple's movements in the fortnight before Mr Barker's death including the purchase of ammunition at Campbell Town on July 22.
The couple told police that they went to Mr Barker's home on July 26, 2009 to retrieve a crow bar which Mr Jordan wanted to use to repair a bent heat shield on their Nissan X-Trail.
The jury has heard that the bent heat shield was repaired at DJ Motors in Hobart on July 24, 2009.
Mrs Jordan said that she remembered going to Mr Barker's home but could not recall an incident on July 22, in which Mr Jordan and Mr Barker communicated across the Midland Highway about collecting the crowbar.
When Mr Hartnett asked Mrs Jordan about her movements on August 2 she indicated she did not want any further questions saying they were going round and round in circles.
She could not recall any discussion in which Rachel Jordan talked about getting a hit man to kill Mr Barker.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken cross-examined Mr Hartnett about his four meetings with Mr Titley in 2016 at a time when listening devices were installed at his home.
"On any occasion did you show Mr Titley transcript [of the listening device conversations]," she asked.
"No," Mr Hartnett said.
Mr Hartnett said that live monitoring of the devices meant that no transcript was available to show Mr Titley.
The jury heard Mr Titley give evidence that he elaborated on his statements to police after seeing what he described as "proof'.
In his interview Mr Jordan said he could not remember the circumstances of seeing Mr Barker in Campbell Town.
"No, no comment I can't remember," he said.
When Mr Jordan told Mr Lopes that Mr Barker was heading south towards his home at the time of the meeting Mr Lopes reminded him that in 2009 Mr Jordan had said Mr Barker was heading north.
When Mr Lopes asked Mr Jordan confirmed he communicated across a 16 metre wide highway.
"Did you get out?," he asked.
'"No," Mr Jordan said.
"Did he get out?," Mr Lopes asked.
"No," Mr Jordan said.
The trial continues with a further two and half hours of Mr Jordan's interview on Wednesday, June 14.
Both were interviewed in September and October, 2009.
