The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rabobank survey showed farmers' confidence sagged recently

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank's Stuart Watling. Picture supplied
Rabobank's Stuart Watling. Picture supplied

Rural confidence in Tasmania has sagged with just six per cent of the state's farmers expecting improvement in the agricultural economy over the next year, down from 19 per cent three months ago, according to the results of a survey by Rabobank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.