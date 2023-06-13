Rural confidence in Tasmania has sagged with just six per cent of the state's farmers expecting improvement in the agricultural economy over the next year, down from 19 per cent three months ago, according to the results of a survey by Rabobank.
The survey, which polls thousands of primary producers across Australia every quarter, recorded an overall 31 percentage point drop in Tasmanian farmers' confidence over the past three months.
That drop bucked the trend of most other states where confidence was on the increase, according to Rabobank.
Rabobank area manager for Tasmania, Stuart Whatling, said Tasmanian farmers' exposure to the meat, dairy and wool markets - all of which have declined in recent months - was a "critical driver" of falling confidence levels.
"Confidence has taken a hit as we come off ... highs for most agricultural commodities in Tasmania," he said.
Fear of drought was also a factor in the drop with six per cent of Tasmanian farmers surveyed saying they expected weather conditions to worsen.
That was compared to zero in the previous quarter.
"With the Bureau of Meteorology's latest seasonal forecast predicting a drier-than-average winter, farmers are conscious they are facing a drier year than the previous couple," said Rabobank regional manager for Southern Victoria and Tasmania, Deborah Maskell-Davies.
Mr Whatling said Tasmanian dairy farmers are closely monitoring farmgate milk prices ahead of July 1 - the usual date for contracts to be re-priced.
"There's early indication of a reduction in milk prices off historical highs, so it's logical for dairy farmers to expect conditions to worsen after enjoying exceptional milk prices in recent years," he said.
"However, milk prices remain at a profitable level and, with costs of inputs such as fertiliser also easing, margins will still be solid for most farmers."
In beef and lamb, there's been "notable decreases" in prices, as some of the inflationary pressures from higher energy and fertiliser prices ease.
"Wool has also just taken a dip, [but] it's important to note these commodities remain at reasonable prices when compared with historical levels," Mr Whatling said.
Despite the drop in confidence in Tasmania, he said levels of investment intention in the state had not changed.
Thirty-two per cent of Tasmanian respondents expected to boost investment in their farm businesses, up from 22 per cent in the previous quarter.
Twenty-four per cent of farmers expected to borrow more from banks, up from 16 per cent in the previous three months.
Mr Watling said some of this increased investment was due to labour shortages in Tasmania.
"We're seeing significant investment to reduce reliance on skilled and unskilled labour," he said.
These included investments in irrigation automation in order to reduce the amount of labour needed.
He also said there was continued strength in the land sales market, with considerable interest in blue chip properties when they become available in the state.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers' Association chief executive Hugh Christie said the reduction in farm confidence in the state was understandable, given the drop in commodity prices from record levels, higher input costs and shortages of labour.
But the underlying strengths of the sector will see Tasmanian agriculture continue to grow in the long term, he said.
"This will require active support for industry through infrastructure investment, biosecurity and dealing with challenges around labour and rural housing," Mr Christie said.
"Addressing these issues will only help improve the resilience of our agricultural businesses in the long term."
