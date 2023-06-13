The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Truffle of Tasmania digging the challenge of the harvest

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truffles of Tasmania's Louisa and Geoff Anderson with Bindi the dog out in the field. Picture by Paul Scambler
Truffles of Tasmania's Louisa and Geoff Anderson with Bindi the dog out in the field. Picture by Paul Scambler

Truffle farmers are taking the positives out of another slow start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.