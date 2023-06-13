Truffle farmers are taking the positives out of another slow start to the season.
Truffle of Tasmania farmer Louisa Anderson said it had been a slow start because winter hadn't properly hit yet.
"I kind of feel that harvest will start later and maybe move further into September than normal," Mrs Anderson said.
Her husband Geoff Anderson, who works beside his partner, said the slow start made an impact on customer expectations on when to expect truffles and the quantities available.
"The positive is anything that we have harvested has been sold very, very quickly," Mr Anderson said.
Geoff and Louisa Anderson moved with their two children to Tasmania from the Northern Territory for a quieter lifestyle 12 months ago.
The sea change included the couple switching from an electrician business to farming, now owning Truffles of Tasmania at Needles just outside of Deloraine.
Helping harvest the treasured fungus is Bindi, one of two head dogs at the farm.
Mrs Anderson said she had started to build a bond with Bindi, however it's Mr Anderson who has the most experience working with the hound.
"She's a lovely natured dog. She's very calm so that's the reason why we use her around the farm as well because she doesn't have those tendencies of a male dog of running and jumping and licking," Mr Anderson said.
Another tool in Bindi's belt making her an invaluable asset to the farm is she marks a spot more than once to indicate where a truffle lays below the surface.
Mr Anderson described working on a crop that grows underground is "challenging".
"We don't realistically know whether or not you've got a good crop or not, unlike growing the likes of apples, where you can actually see your crop, we can't see our crop," he said.
"So we throw the same resources at it year-in, year-out come harvest with anticipation that we're going to have a full harvest.
"It's a challenging and risky thing, hence the idea of diversifying the farm."
Mrs Anderson said the challenges were similar to any other business in being adaptable to changing circumstances.
"We're hoping for the season to heat right up and for the rain to settle and to be in the thick of harvesting in a few weeks time," Mrs Anderson said.
Mr Anderson said the season was showing positive signs already and that there was a demand for truffles.
