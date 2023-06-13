A broodmare purchase that leading Tasmanian breeder Graeme McCulloch believed had the potential to be a 'gold mine' has turned into a nightmare.
In 2021, McCulloch and his son Bart paid $150,000 for the mare Tiare at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale.
She was in foal to Pierro and had already produced a metropolitan winner so they weren't expecting her to be within their price range.
But, she was in the supplementary catalogue and went through the sale ring late at night after most buyers had gone home.
The McCullochs stuck around just for her and were able to take her home for much less than they expected to pay.
They knew they had made a good purchase but it wasn't for another 12 months or so that they realised just how good.
Fast forward to July 2022 and a So You Think gelding called Think About It makes a winning debut in a Kembla Grange maiden.
Think About It's dam is Tiare.
"Fantastic ... we might have the dam of a city-class horse," thought Bart McCulloch.
Little did he know at the time that Think About It would be more than just a city-class horse and would go on to win nine of his first 10 starts including two group 1s.
He also didn't know that by the time Think About It achieved his crowning glory in last Saturday's $3 million Stradbroke Handicap their dream broodmare would be gone.
Graeme McCulloch revealed on Tuesday that, sadly, Tiare had died in New South Wales about two months ago.
"They found her in the paddock distressed and it turned out she had a torn diaphragm and part of her stomach had gone into her lungs," McCulloch explained.
"They operated on her but she died on the table."
Unfortunately there could be more bad news still to come.
The McCullochs brought Tiare home to their Grenville Stud at Whitemore after the sale which is where she had her potentially valuable Pierro foal.
"But he has trouble in a stifle, a bone problem, and it looks like we're going to have to put him down," McCulloch said.
The only bright spot to the story is that the McCullochs do have Tiare's next foal, a colt by the Coolmore stallion Wootton Bassett.
"He should be worth a good bit of money after what Think About It has done," Graeme said.
"But, the mare herself could have been a real gold mine - unfortunately that's racing and that's breeding."
Tasmania's racing premierships are still up for grabs with seven meetings remaining this season.
Brendon McCoull holds a three-win lead over David Pires and Siggy Carr on the senior jockeys' table while Chelsea Baker leads the race for the apprentices' title by six wins over Taylor Johnstone.
Scott Brunton is four wins ahead of John Blacker on the trainers' premiership.
Adam Trinder is seven wins further back but may not be out of contention. He trained four winners at the last Spreyton meeting and was only a head away from five.
JOCKEYS: B McCoull 47 wins, S Carr 44, D Pires 44, T Baker 35, A Darmanin 32, C Baker 29, I Toker 25, T Johnstone 23, B Muhcu 21, C Jordan 20.
TRAINERS: S Brunton 58 wins, J Blacker 54, A Trinder 47, Team Wells 32, G Stevenson 24, S Gandy 18, G White 17, J Luttrell 16, T Keys 16, B Campbell 15.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
