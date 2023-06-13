The Discover Deloraine sign on the Bass Highway has turned into a hot potato issue over who will take on its repair and maintenance costs.
The Meander Valley Council will discuss whether to reaffirm its previous position to not accept the ownership of the visitor information structures on the eastern and western approaches.
The structures were built by the Department of State Growth (DoSG) 30 years ago.
Council officers have recommended in a report to reject the request from the DoSG to take on the ownership of the signs.
It also recommended to write to the DoSG and Parks and Wildlife to advise that the council would not undertake repair work to the structures.
The DoSG is responsible for the eastern structure, while the western information bay is located on Crown Land; and Parks and Wildlife is the responsible agency for the location.
The report calculated remedial work for both structures would cost $25,000, and an engineering assessment estimated the lifespan of the structure would be five to 10 years if repaired and routine maintenance was undertaken.
"The DoSG has requested that the council carry out repairs to the structure to mitigate public liability risks," the report said on the Eastern Structure.
"If repairs to the structure are not undertaken there is a strong possibility that the department will demolish the structure."
The report said the DoSG was willing to enter a licence arrangement with the council for the eastern structure to remain in its current location.
It said Parks and Wildlife had indicated it was willing to enter into a similar licence agreement as DoSG for the western structure.
The report acknowledges the structures hold a "special importance" for some members of the Deloraine community.
Council officers reportedly attended a meeting of the Great Western Tiers Tourism Association, where association committee members expressed the signs were important assets for the community, despite evolving technology changing visitor behaviours.
The report stated the council had declined to take on ownership of the structures and information bays three times; in 2007, 2009 and 2016.
Meander Valley councillors were expected to discuss the matter at the monthly meeting on June, 13.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
