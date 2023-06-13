A successful recruitment drive has enabled Launceston General Hospital to deliver a skillsharing program across Northern Tasmania.
Staff shortages at the LGH had left the North-West Regional Hospital to deliver the Emergency Medication Education and Training Program to the North's seven regional hospitals for the past decade.
But armed with a fresh team, LGH program lead Dr Marcus Yong is excited to deliver twice-yearly sessions at Campbell Town, Deloraine, Flinders Island, George Town, Scottsdale, St Helens and St Marys from next month.
"We've managed to get a nice keen crew of staff here," Dr Yong said.
"We've got 16 or 17 staff specialists now at LGH ... which is fantastic."
The EMET program delivers education programs tailoring to the specific needs of hospitals.
"The doctors and nurses in these hospitals do a wonderful job, sometimes though there's some scenarios they don't see very often - we probably see them more often in a bigger hospital," Dr Yong said.
Scottsdale rural generalist GP Ben Dodds said the growth of adventure tourism in the North-East made it critical that staff were trained in emergency trauma management.
He said the EMET program would help staff to better care for patients in Scottsdale, and to better understand when to send patients to Launceston, Hobart or interstate.
"This program is really important to us because it gives us the opportunity to learn and undertake simulation that we don't necessarily get exposed to a lot in the smaller centres," Dr Dodds said.
"We don't get a lot of high acuity emergencies in our district hospital ,but when we do, we need to be ready to respond."
Dr Dodds and Dr Yong agreed the EMET program was an ideal opportunity to build relationships and understanding between the LGH and its regional counterparts.
"It's really good having the emergency specialists come out from a networking and professional development [perspective] as well," Dr Dodds said.
"[It means] when we're ringing up in the middle of the night and looking for help from our colleagues in Launceston we know who they are, they know who we are, and there's some trust there."
The Commonwealth-funded EMET program will begin at George Town on July 1.
