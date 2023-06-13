The Examiner
Winton wins have Lochie Dalton in contention for Trans Am championship

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 13 2023
Launceston driver Lochie Dalton at Winton where he collected a clean sweep on the weekend. Pictures by Nathan Wong
"You can't really get much better. It's definitely one of my best (events) for sure in cars."

