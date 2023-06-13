"You can't really get much better. It's definitely one of my best (events) for sure in cars."
Launceston's Lochie Dalton enjoyed arguably his most successful weekend of racing ever with a clean sweep of victories in the National Trans Am series at Winton in Victoria.
He now sits second and trails teammate James Moffat who leads the series by nine points (549) after three rounds.
"I believe it's 60 points for a race win so there's really not much in the championship," he said.
"We just need to keep finishing nice consistent races. James Moffat is in front of us, he's my teammate. But he's got a lot of experience so we'll have to try and play the long game. He's not going to be easy to beat."
Dalton said it was exciting for Garry Rogers Motorsport to be sitting at the top.
"And it hasn't really felt much of a rivalry at all with Moff, he's been really good to lean on for information with his experience," he said.
"So far, it's been really good. We've both been able to push each other and are getting one-two finishes so it's awesome for the team."
The former St Patrick's College student, who drives a Ford Mustang, qualified in pole before claiming one win on Saturday and two triumphs on Sunday.
The Sydney-based athlete described what went right.
"My engineer and team got the set-up perfect. I somehow managed to pull my finger out and get it all working at the same time so everything just gelled," the 20-year-old said.
He couldn't fault much about the team's performance.
"We always seem to have a top-five car so I was confident we were going to be quick," he said.
"It's just me having to put the rest of it down, really. I was in a pretty good headspace going in."
Dalton, who was on pole in each race, said he enjoyed great communication with his engineer who would tell him a car was close behind.
"I'd have two or three laps where I'd push hard," he said of when he got that message.
"I'd try and get it back out to over a one second (lead) and then start to cruise again and then manage that one-second gap so they couldn't really get too close."
Dalton, who is also racing in the Supercars Super2 Series, has a month break which he will spend testing.
His next Supercars event is the Townsville 500 in Queensland from July 7-9 while his next Trans Am event is at Queensland Raceway, Ipswich from August 11-13.
The long-time Launceston Kart Club member was the first-ever Tasmanian to win the Australian Karting Championship and first from the Apple Isle to win a AKC round in 2018.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
