In 1854, a Scottish ship The Brahmin made its way from London to Sydney when it encountered a furious gale and ended up shipwrecked on the western coast of King Island.
The surviving members of wreck included 19 lascars, or Indian sailors, who spent five months on the island and who were assisted by two Tasmanian Aboriginal women.
This footnote of maritime history and intriguing cross cultural encounter is the subject of novelist Michelle Cahill's latest project.
Cahill is this year's Hedberg Writer-in-Residence at the University of Tasmania and will use her time to work on a novel inspired by the survival of the nineteen lascars on King Island.
The Brahmin was discovered by local divers in 1976 and over the next decade was inspected by maritime archaeologists, gazetted under the Historic Shipwrecks Act and had its extensive cargo assessed.
Ceramics, glassware and other artefacts from the wreck are now housed in the King Island historical museum and in private collections.
Cahill, who is of Goan and Anglo-Indian heritage, stumbled on this account as she was researching the footprint of lascars in Australasian waters.
The word lascar comes from the Portuguese dialect and is drawn from the Hindi word lashkar which referred to an Indian seaman.
Lascars come from Portugal's colonial presence in the Indian Ocean and the practice was adopted by the East India Company.
The word became associated with a lower status work force who were a cheap alternative to British seamen.
By the nineteenth century, the term lascars came to denote Asian and African seamen as well.
Lascars were often young men, vulnerable and exploited as they were paid little more than one-third of their European counterparts, Cahill said.
The nineteen lascars and other survivors of the wreck were sustained on King Island through the help of two Aboriginal women who helped with life skills like trapping fish and wallaby.
"It appears this was an early example of multi-ethnicity and cooperation, and this is a really intriguing aspect for me to explore," Cahill said.
"History is a narrative that is made official by authority and power, and certainly there are filters determining who and what enters the archives; what stories are allowed to be told about the 'nation'.
"What I like about fiction is that it can take all forms. It can be more subtle and evocative than history, even playful or experimental.
"It can be also be provocative in how it interprets the past; it can remake and reform cultural histories."
Cahill drew the story from several newspaper reports and a shipping gazette of the time which detailed the incident, but there also gaps and inaccuracies in the historical record.
She also drew on historical documents such as letters, expedition reports before and after the wreck and the diary of John Scott, a sealer on King Island.
Prior to the residency, Cahill spent time on King Island observing the weather, the sky and seas and imagining what it was like for the lascars who lived there for several months.
"I feel very honoured to be The Hedberg Writer-in-Residence in 2023," she said.
"It's challenging weaving the threads of a rich, complex story from the footnotes of maritime history.
"There has been so much trauma in Tasmania's past and this story requires much respect and sensitivity."
