Reflections on Launceston United's 2-0 loss to South Hobart in Monday's Women's Statewide Cup final.
The three Northern statewide finalists mirrored the results of the three Italian teams to make European finals as they returned home empty-handed.
On each occasion it could be argued that the better side on the day won, but playing all finals in Hobart does give Southern sides an undeniable advantage.
Launceston City's under-17 coach Aimee Hawes said some of her team had never even played on astroturf before. That can't be fair against some teams doing that every week.
It was widely agreed that the best players on the day were South Hobart's midfield engine room of Pishon Choi and Lucy Roberts, but virtually all members of the media pack reserved at least one vote for Katie Hill.
Not only did the veteran United defender produce one sensational goalline clearance to deny Eve Swain but she also used her experience to consistently frustrate South's pacey young strikers.
And when player of the match Choi went down with cramp four minutes from time, it was Hill who grabbed her boot and helped relieve the pain.
Neither finalist in the showpiece women's match of the season was happy playing on a Monday.
With two under-17 and an under-21 final to squeeze in around both senior showdowns, Football Tasmania had a logistical headache, but separating the women from the Lakoseljac Cup was not popular, especially when they were scheduled two days apart.
Consecutive days would appear to be the best solution with three finals on Saturday and two more on Sunday. That way teams in two finals - such as Launceston United - can stay one night and be involved in both.
United have many weapons in their armoury, not least a structured back five, creative midfield triangle and dangerous three-pronged attack.
But for die-hard fans of Rory Delap, you just can't beat a long-throw specialist and, at the risk of a mixed metaphor, the grenades Laura Dickinson was hurling into the opposition box were a minefield for the South defenders.
One in the 11th minute, which was flicked on by Dani Gunton for Courtney Marten to turn onto a post was perhaps the closest United came to finding the net.
At a time when Tasmania appears to be building a third 20,000-seater elite oval, the use of KGV for the state's soccer showpieces again highlighted how much it urgently needs a decent rectangular venue.
With FT now based in New Town and the main KGV clubroom building owned by Glenorchy Knights and therefore unavailable on the day, facilities were, at best, limited and, at worst, Dickensian.
Valley Road, Birch Avenue, Windsor Park or Prospect Park after its upcoming facelift would be on a par, but really the state is crying out for one modern, clean, attractive soccer ground. Macquarie Point would be a good location.
It was the faintest of touches, but Jenna Farrow's involvement four minutes before half-time was probably the pivotal moment of the match.
With South leading 1-0, Marten's square ball was helped on by Lucy Smith to Gunton whose first-time shot flicked off the out-stretched fingertips of South's former Adelaide United keeper onto the crossbar and stayed out.
The woodwork was hit another six times in the clubs' two meetings in eight days with Gunton and Marten its principal victims.
A fully-deserved shout-out to the Football Tasmania match commentary team of Andrew Cooling, Paul Hunt and Alex Mummery.
Deliberately sitting directly in front of them in what passed as a pressbox in order to listen in, I can report they provided an excellent call.
Sound, balanced analysis of the contest was combined with that oft-overlooked staple ingredient of sports commentary: not getting much wrong.
