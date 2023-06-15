What's On in Northern Tasmania

Many of Tasmanian's finest young musicians will perform at St. Cecilia Production's 'Winter Strings Concert' at the City Baptist Church. The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra will be performing a wide variety of music, from chamber works by Holst and Vivaldi, to songs from musicals such as Pocahontas and Hercules, as well as popular contemporary music. There are two sessions one at 2:00pm and one at 5:00pm. Tickets are available from Barratts Store Launceston.