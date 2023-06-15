What's On in Northern Tasmania

Possum skin - stitching it all together
17 June
Possum skin cloaks are a continuing tradition to many Aboriginal families and are often inscribed with personal and family stories. Over many months, Aboriginal artist Vicki West has taught community members how to pyrograph their stories onto diamond-shaped possum patches, before sewing them into a small cloak. On Saturday, community members are invited to work with Vicki as the cloak is stitched together in preparation for display at QVMAG's NAIDOC Week morning tea in July. Register online.
Winter Strings Concert
17 June
Many of Tasmanian's finest young musicians will perform at St. Cecilia Production's 'Winter Strings Concert' at the City Baptist Church. The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra will be performing a wide variety of music, from chamber works by Holst and Vivaldi, to songs from musicals such as Pocahontas and Hercules, as well as popular contemporary music. There are two sessions one at 2:00pm and one at 5:00pm. Tickets are available from Barratts Store Launceston.
QVMAG exhibition - Australia in Space
17 June
This new exhibition explores the ways that Australian innovations are used in space, and the surprising benefits space technologies bring to everyday life here on Earth. Visitors to Australia in Space will be excited and engaged by hands-on exhibits exploring Australia's cutting-edge expertise in space science and technology. It shows the unique challenges and opportunities of operating in space, how our activities in space impact everyday life, and Australia's contributions to the global space industry.
My World: Voice and Visibility - sharing and celebrating
17 June
Join QVMAG for pride month and hear from artists as they share the stories of their creative process through conversation. The event features poets and performers, including drag artists and singers in this community celebration at the Museum at Inveresk. From 2-4pm.
Historical Society Talk - The Tricky Business of Fact and Fiction
18 June
Hear Moira McAlister presenting a talk at the Launceston Historical Society. In 2015 Moira McAlister published the biography of her great-great-grandfather, Dr Barry Cotter who was the first doctor in Melbourne. His was an interesting story, full of adventure and surprises and well documented in newspapers and public records. Hear Moira speak about how treading the path between fact and fiction is always a tricky business. 2pm at the QVMAG Inveresk meeting room.
In conversation: with Mish Meijers and Tricky Walsh
29 June
New Norfolk-based artists Mish and Tricky have created a new artwork, which was specifically commissioned for the Art Gallery at Royal Park. It's a response to society's tendency to memorialise and glorify only certain kinds of contributions: war heroes, rich landowners, law-makers, the kinds of historical figures who are almost exclusively white and male. A New Kind of Union reflects on acknowledging those other heroic community members who are usually unsung. 5-6.30pm on 29 June.
