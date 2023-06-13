Greens Beach is the venue for the Mid-Winter Youth Classic for 24-and-under age group. Played over two days, July 1-2, there has been quite a few early entries. To enter simply go to golf.org.au, scroll to events and results on the menu, and then GA events calendar and the July tab. There is a concurrent 9 hole event for junior beginners up to 15 year of age. Event contact is Elizabeth Anderson, phone 0419 036 130 or email juniors@golfsouthtas.org.au. Entries are open to both genders and close on June 27th.