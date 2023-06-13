Shooting for the moon and in all probability landing on the stars, Phoenix Munoz, an 11-year-old Invermay Primary School student, upstaged the 111-person strong field to win last week's monthly medal at the Launceston Golf Club.
Playing off a 34 handicap, Phoenix had a net score of 67 to win the day by one shot.
Parents Ray and Therese have encouraged Phoenix and his sister Skye to pursue their golfing dreams and when asked his goal, he simply said "PGA tour", with a big smile.
Mentors to Phoenix have been Scott Mansfield at Launceston, Will White of WillFit, Simon Weston of Golf Australia/TAS, Northern Golf, Golf Southern Tasmania and many Launceston members.
The young gun's favourite player is John Rahm and Callaway is his brand of club. It is exciting to see a young person starting to come through the ranks and have early victories, also winning Launceston's pro shop event on Monday.
St Helens held their June tournament last weekend and the tough and gusty wind affected Saturday's play. Otherwise a very successful June tournament. There were good numbers with strong visitor entrants from all 4 clubs in Launceston as well as Thirlstane and other clubs.
Saturday stroke event
Women
Gross winner Div 1: Jenny Winspear 96, Net winner: Debbie Williams 81, Div 2: Gross winner Linda Broomhall 108, Net winner: Sandra Flack 83, Overall gross winner: Katrina Mitchelson 90
Men
Div 1 h/caps +6 to 10: Gross winner Ricky Barr 74, Net winner Campbell Inmon 72, runner up: Cooper Bassett (Junior) 73, Div 2 11 to 18: Gross winner Cohnan Davis 85, Net winner Peter Cecil 73, Div 3 19 to 40: Gross winner Kev Bassett 99, Net winner Norm Peacock 75. Overall Gross Winner Greg Longmore 70
Sunday 4BBB stableford
1st: Stephen Hibbs and Jason Pearce 43, 2nd: Campbell Inmon and Linda Broomhall 42, 3rd: Dougie Warren and Greg Colwell 41
Greens Beach is the venue for the Mid-Winter Youth Classic for 24-and-under age group. Played over two days, July 1-2, there has been quite a few early entries. To enter simply go to golf.org.au, scroll to events and results on the menu, and then GA events calendar and the July tab. There is a concurrent 9 hole event for junior beginners up to 15 year of age. Event contact is Elizabeth Anderson, phone 0419 036 130 or email juniors@golfsouthtas.org.au. Entries are open to both genders and close on June 27th.
Northern golf are holding school holiday events in July. Prospect Vale is July 13, Launceston July 14, Mowbray July 20 and Riverside the July 21. All games start at 9am and the cost is $5 per player. Open to all juniors 21-and-under and beginners are welcome to play 6 or 9 holes.
Seats are still available for the Northern Golf annual dinner at Launceston Golf Club on Friday, June 23. Contact Rick Sindorff on 0418 909 589 or email info@northerngolf.com.au. Two course alternate drop meal costs $50 per person and regular bar prices will be charged on the evening. General Manager of Country Club Tasmania, Ross Hannah and President Tony Wilks of Launceston Golf Club will speak to their respective land and course developments. All golfers and their partners are welcome. Notification must be received by Monday, June 19.
