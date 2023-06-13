The Examiner
Launceston Golf Club's Phoenix Munoz wins club's monthly medal

By Rick Sindorff
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:15am
Launceston golfer Phoenix Munoz has been in form recently. Picture supplied
Shooting for the moon and in all probability landing on the stars, Phoenix Munoz, an 11-year-old Invermay Primary School student, upstaged the 111-person strong field to win last week's monthly medal at the Launceston Golf Club.

