Police say 32 people detected breaching fishery rules on weekend

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:04am
The Police marine unit was busy checking fishers and boaters on the state's east coast over the King's Birthday long weekend. Photo: Tasmania Police
As many as 32 Tasmanian fishers were fined or cautioned over the long weekend, after Tasmania Police cracked down on marine and fisheries rules on the state's east coast.

