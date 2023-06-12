As many as 32 Tasmanian fishers were fined or cautioned over the long weekend, after Tasmania Police cracked down on marine and fisheries rules on the state's east coast.
The Tasmania Police Marine and Rescue unit detected "numerous" offences relating to people fishing for banned rock lobster, taking undersize flat head, and also taking scallops that were either undersize or over the daily take limit of 50.
According to the Police statement, the checks were carried out on the east coast of Tasmania around Coles Bay, Orford and Eaglehawk Neck.
Those caught included seven people found to have taken sand flathead under the minimum size of 350mm; seven taking undersized scallops or more than the allowed amount; and three people found in possession of rock lobster pots in a closed area.
The police statement read: "The public are reminded that the recreational rock lobster fishery for the Eastern Region has been closed since 1 May 2023, and that possession or use of rock lobster pots in the eastern region is an offence for which substantial fines exist."
Police also confirmed they found 12 boat users that lacked required safety equipment, including fire extinguishers, first aid kits, life rings, or with flares that had passed their use-by date.
"Recreational boaters are reminded to ensure they have the relevant safety equipment for the area in which they are operating."
