A week after saying the key to beating South Hobart was to "play better football", Launceston United veteran Katie Hill reflected: "I think South Hobart played the better football on the day."
United's standout player in the Statewide Cup final and the elder stateswoman in Nick Rawlinson's reigning league and cup champions, Hill added: "Unfortunately for us, they really brought it."
A goal in each half saw South Hobart repeat their 2-0 Women's Super League victory from earlier in the season and claim their first women's cup as the three Northern sides in statewide finals all left KGV empty-handed.
Hill said the additional travel combined with being a Monday fixture had impacted her side.
"It is difficult having to travel on the same day that you play a cup final, it's not ideal," Hill explained.
"But because of the day and time that FT chose to play the women's match, it was inevitable that we'd have the tougher task and I think I'd be lying if I said it didn't take a toll."
The centre-back was voted United's best player on the day after constantly frustrating strikers about half her age and combined clever reading of the game with one miraculous goalline clearance and even had a rare shot on goal late on.
The Launceston-born 38-year-old, who gave up soccer for a decade because there was no senior women's competition available to her, was delighted to be playing in another statewide showpiece.
"I feel like a teenager when I play soccer. I think I get a bit more tired faster than I used to but that's why I keep playing. It's still the place I have the most fun.
"It's brilliant playing with this lot. My best mates are my soccer mates and I just love spending time with them. I have to remind myself sometimes just how young they are and I think the future of female football at United is super bright. We have a 15-year-old in our team (Ollie Smith) - if she keeps playing for as long as me then we're pretty sorted for the next 23 years."
United will refocus on the defence of their WSL title in which they sit second, four points behind South Hobart and five ahead of third-placed Devonport.
United host Strikers at Birch Avenue on Sunday.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.