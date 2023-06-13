The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United veteran reflects on Statewide Cup final loss

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City under-17 coach Aimee Hawes, Launceston United under-17 Cobey Layton and WSL Katie Hill ahead of their statewide cup finals. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston City under-17 coach Aimee Hawes, Launceston United under-17 Cobey Layton and WSL Katie Hill ahead of their statewide cup finals. Picture by Paul Scambler

A week after saying the key to beating South Hobart was to "play better football", Launceston United veteran Katie Hill reflected: "I think South Hobart played the better football on the day."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.