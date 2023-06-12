Law Society of Tasmania executive director Luke Rheinberger says he's seen "real change" when it came to addressing workplace and sexual harassment.
"I've been involved with the legal profession for nearly 30 years," Mr Rheinberger said.
"When I first started, these kind of issues just weren't spoken about. It's a really significant change, but we've got a long way to go."
He will be part of a panel discussing male leadership changing the workplace and sexual harassment narrative on the final day of the Safe Equal Respected Conference.
He said men played an important role in changing workplace culture, particularly in the traditionally male-dominated field of the legal profession.
"I certainly would say that men at every level, right throughout the legal profession have got a role to play in changing workplace culture, when you're talking about sexual harassment," Mr Rheinberger said.
"We're doing our best in a number of ways."
The society has run a sexual harassment changing workplace culture for the past two years, which involved scripted film scenes and a facilitator to discuss with attendees sexual harassment, particularly in the legal sector.
Mr Rheinberger said attendance to those workshops were mandatory for all practicing certificate holders in Tasmania.
"We've run I think it's 41 sessions and have had over 1000 people attend, so I can confidently say that all but a handful of private sector lawyers in Tasmania have completed that workshop in the last couple of years," he said.
"And we've got some really positive feedback from it, particularly from our younger lawyers, early career lawyers that they think it's made a difference. So we're really proud of having that program."
He said the next step was likely to roll out standard training.
Tasmanian employers have a positive duty to prevent workplace sexual harassment under new laws, which Mr Rheinberger said was a "really big change".
"It's very topical for our members," he said.
"So our members are obviously made up of firms that employ people that are going to be subject to those obligations - so that's part of the education in that space."
Black letter laws, such as that, Mr Rheinberger said, was one way the profession could act to make a address the matter.
"We've also got a pretty important role in advising employers across the country about what their obligations are, and how they can meet them," he said.
"At the other end of the spectrum, if those obligations are breached, then it's my members who represent employees where someone's done the wrong thing."
The Women's Legal Service Tasmania is hosting the Safe Equal Respected Conference in Launceston from Tuesday, June 13 to Friday, June 16.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
