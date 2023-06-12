A quarry along the East Tamar Highway has highlighted the first step of its plans to become "one of Tasmania's largest exporters".
East Arm Resources (EAR) Pty Ltd's quarry outside Hillwood in the state's north has outlined plans to intensify operations and increase its production levels to 130,000 cubic metres per annum, the equivalent of 208,000 tonnes.
The plans are laid out in a development application and environmental impact statement sitting before George Town Council for decision on July 3.
The level two quarry has been in operation since around 2011, though it originally opened in the '70s before being slowly upgraded in the last decade with modern facilities.
The proposed plans would see no further buildings or infrastructure added to the site, only an "intensification" of activities that would "provide 80,000 more cubic metres per year" than its current 50,000 figure.
The quarry extracts dolerite rock using drill and blast methods, from which aggregates - sand, gravel or crushed rock mined or quarried for use as a building material - are produced by crushing and vibratory screening.
The development application stated that the intensification of use would create a necessary introduction of "spot shipments" to export to non-Tasmanian locations, likely via the Bell Bay Port.
Those export shipments of aggregate are proposed at approximately 30,000 tonnes roughly three times annually.
The application stated that "no change to the spatial extent of the land, nor the area proposed for extraction of rock" would occur but there are environmental considerations: dust and waste management, as well as transport and blasting associated releases of greenhouse gases.
The statement accounts for these - but the site has had instances of non-compliance in the past, 12 of which were noted by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) in an audit process on September 9, 2022.
Those non-compliances were noted across the control of dust emissions, notification of blasting, and progressive rehabilitation. Rehabilitation being the only instance where an environmental infringement notice was issued.
The application cited "substantial" economic benefits. The development application stated the increase in production would allow the company to offer substantial employment opportunities to the Tamar Valley region - creating "in excess of 20 long term equivalent full-time positions."
As well, once fully operational the site would become "one of Tasmania's largest exporters", and it has ambitious plans: future proposed expansions are already noted, and "projected to yield 85 ship movements per annum."
The quarry is "part of an integrated construction materials extraction and delivery model" that hopes to predominantly ship and distribute finished quarry products to multiple ports along the eastern seaboard of Australia - namely Sydney and Melbourne.
The George Town Council, Mineral Resources Tasmania, Department of State Growth, and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) have been contacted about the development and the public will have an opportunity to provide written representation of the project.
If the proposal gets the go ahead, EAR expect to begin intensification three weeks after approval.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
