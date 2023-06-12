The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmania's top galloper expected to be fit for Melbourne spring campaign

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Inevitable will be aimed at a $3 million race at Flemington over the Melbourne Cup carnival. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Inevitable will be aimed at a $3 million race at Flemington over the Melbourne Cup carnival. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania's best galloper The Inevitable has started a rehabilitation program that could lead to a Melbourne spring campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.