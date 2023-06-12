Tasmania's best galloper The Inevitable has started a rehabilitation program that could lead to a Melbourne spring campaign.
The seven-year-old had to be rested with a slight tendon strain after his game third to Mr Brightside and Cascadian in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley in mid-March.
The injury wasn't serious but put an end to plans to send him to Queensland for the $3 million Stradbroke Handicap which was run on Saturday.
Trainer Scott Brunton has now reset his goals and is looking at the $3 million Champions Mile at Flemington on November 11 as the gelding's ultimate target.
Brunton told racing.com that, although he'd love to run The Inevitable in the Cox Plate - because of his liking for the Moonee Valley track - he doubted he had the nerve to push the proven miler out to 2000m.
"But this horse is real deal and we'd love to have a crack at the Champions Mile," the trainer said.
"It's just a matter of getting him there."
The Inevitable has overcome three career-threatening injuries on his way to winning 16 races and $1.6 million.
But Brunton said the latest suspensory problem was nowhere near as serious.
"It was very minor - there was just a little change in the fibres," he said.
"He's back doing rehab work now."
Brunton had two runners at the metropolitan meeting at Mornington on Monday, with Fear The String finishing third and Verbano an unlucky fourth.
The trainer had better luck at Elwick on Sunday when one of his most promising horses, Ole Ola, won her third race from only eight starts.
Her breeder and part-owner Andrew Scanlon has high hopes for the half-sister to Launceston Cup winner Genuine Lad.
"I'd like her to go to the mainland ... she's got strong broodmare potential and winning races in Melbourne dramatically increases the value of a broodmare," he said.
"We think we can win some good races with her."
Scanlon said he expected Ole Ola to be at her best from 1600m to 2000m.
"Who knows, we might be looking at a cups horse," he said.
The harness meeting called off at Mowbray on Sunday night has been officially abandoned.
Tasracing has yet to make any official announcement on the future of the two $14,000 feature races, the Ulverstone Cup and Max McCormack.
But it would seem logical to add them to Friday's night program.
The cause of the problem on Sunday was vandals/thieves breaking into a power box and cutting wires while stealing copper.
It affected only the lights in the home straight.
Officials discussed several options for rescheduling the meeting but, with the greyhounds using the track on Tuesday, none were considered practical.
It's a pity the meeting couldn't have been moved to Carrick on Tuesday afternoon but getting track staff at short notice may have been a problem.
John Blacker's treble at Elwick on Sunday moved him to within six wins of the lead on the trainers' premiership with seven meetings to go.
He has won 51 races to Scott Brunton's 57.
Three of the remaining meetings are at Spreyton where Brunton usually has very few runners - he hasn't had any at the past two meetings.
Blacker, on the other hand, has a higher strike-rate on the synthetic track than he does at either Hobart or Launceston.
Brunton has won the premiership for the past 13 seasons, either training solo or in partnership with his father David.
Blacker has won it three times, in 2000-2001, 2004-2005 and 2007-2008.
