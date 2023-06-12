Car enthusiasts celebrated the King's Birthday weekend in style as the annual British Classics Day returned to the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania.
Car lovers were treated to a display of all things British as Jaguars, Minis, and Bentleys descended on to the museum grounds.
National Automobile Museum of Tasmania manager Phil Costello said the event was a great opportunity for people to see some classic British cars and motorcycles while also seeing some that are less well known.
"I think British cars, and the way they're constructed, with lots of timber, and the fact they are often a luxury product, appeals to many people," he said.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.