Those wishing to make their mark on the front and back of their vehicles will no longer be restricted to six characters as Tasmania ups its personalised plate number to seven.
Long-term partner of the Tasmanian government, TasPlates - charged with the personalised side of car registration services - announced the news of its "Prestige Plus" range of seven-character customised plates in June.
Previously Tasmanian number plates were restricted to six characters, much to the chagrin of those with names like Michael or Venassa across the state.
But from June 7, thousands of new seven-character plates have become available in six colour combinations - each running at a hefty $2500.
TasPlates CEO Vera Gerard said the release was a really exciting time for car enthusiasts across the state.
"It creates a once in a lifetime opportunity for people to secure their ideal number plate content," Ms Gerard said.
"Today marks a milestone in the evolution of number plates in Tasmania."
