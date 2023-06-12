ONE of the most popular, prestigious and wildly successful US institutions is the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee for school students, not so far in similarity from the Launceston school debating competition reported in The Examiner, Friday i.e. school kids displaying their brain power in an off field environment.
Made me feel I had missed something significant and important in this city by not being among the select audience members.
What a great afternoon/evening it would be to see the cream of talented young minds pitting their verbal and persuasive skills against each other in great spirit without malice, bitterness and hatred which pervades most other public forms of commentary.
Earl Arts, Princess, Country Club Showroom or one of several school halls would make ideal venues.
A token entry fee could be put to good use in a charitable fashion.
Let's hear our kids speak for themselves and make it a public event next year.
And judging by the picture of the winning Launceston College team of seriously studious looking types, you wouldn't want to come up against in a battle of wits fought with brain and tongue.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
In September 1985 the Hawke/Keating government brought in CGT. The capital gain was to be measured against inflation and if you made a gain more than CPI you paid tax. Fair enough.
If your gain was less than the index there was no tax liability. In 1998 the Howard/Costello government decided that rather than index the gain it was halved.
That effectively meant that anyone who made a quick gain had a 50 per cent tax discount.
If someone bought a property for their future retirement and held it for 30 years and only doubled the original price they were up for tax on a quarter of the sale price, notwithstanding that the index method would have meant no liability.
Obviously the change was to benefit the "flipper", mostly speculators to the detriment of long term investors.
I would guess that a reversal would be budget positive.
As a liberal voter it gives me no pleasure to write this, but in the interest of fairness I felt it must be raised.
Should a federal Labor member wish to discuss further I would be happy to oblige.
Graeme Barwick, Riverside
Tony Newport (The Examiner, May 25) poses challenges to vote yes for the Voice. Sadly, what he and others are not explaining is how the Voice will make any more difference than the multitude of other advisory organisations funded by the Government.
The basic problem is not a voice to state problems, it is the ears to hear them so a Government and Aboriginal organisations are willing to cooperate to evolve effective solutions.
The difficulty seems to be that actions from above are ineffective. It is time for a pro-active cooperative approach from grass roots Aboriginals. They see and understand the difficulties that seem beyond those up high to appreciate to generate appropriate responses. A constitutionally established voice is likely to perpetuate and merely duplicate the present situation. A fundamentally different approach is required.
John Coulson, Dilston
JUST imagine how women would have felt when they were fighting to be allowed to vote.
It was male politicians & other 'figures of authority', including the wealthy & those who believed they were superior to women, who argued most stridently against allowing them the right to enter their ' bastion of power' & have a say in matters that affected them.
There were all sorts of predictions of the disastrous outcomes that would destroy society, families & children, if women were not only allowed into the hallowed halls of Parliament but might even try to take away from fathers, husbands & sons, their god-given 'right' to decide what is best for their family & others who did not have the strength or mental capacity, to take on this vital role.
There were probably some men (& women) who thought they were a bit more 'enlightened' & reassured women that they would always make decisions that had their best interests at heart.
And there were of course those who believed that some who supported the cause of votes for women, had much more nefarious or secret, self-interested agendas.
The disappointment, anger & betrayal many women must have felt would have been devastating. Many must have often thought "if not now, when".
Many would have tried to have genuine, calm, reasoned conversations with those who opposed them but were met with condescension, outrage, derision or just plain old lack of comprehension.
Can you imagine or comprehend what it must have felt like to be seen as unworthy, invalidated, so disrespected?
For many First Nations people, I can imagine it has been like this (or 100 times worse, or maybe even 65 million times) just for asking to not just be listened to but actually heard.
It may be that I really can't imagine how this feels but I want to at least take the step of saying YES to their request, not get into a political debate or imply there are all sorts of reasons why I haven't been given enough information to make a so-called informed decision.
If you're struggling with this, the thing that might help, if you have an open heart, is to read the 'Uluru Statement from the Heart'.
Ros Albiston, Blackmans Bay
