Budget estimates - when parliamentary committees get to spend a week asking questions of all the ministers and their top departmental heads - is supposed to be an exercise in accountability and scrutiny of government.
It gives opposition members and independents a chance to ask all of the uncomfortable questions relating to how taxpayer money is being spent.
But this year, with few exceptions, there was little scrutiny of any of the government ministers that fronted up and one of the popular excuses for not handing over information is the convention on cabinet secrecy.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson, under questioning from Labor's Shane Broad about advice received over the Hobart stadium last week, said he never speaks about cabinet deliberations.
"It is a well-established and important principle that for cabinet consideration of important matters to be effective, and for it to be workable, cabinet needs to be able to receive advice," he told the committee.
"The cabinet provisions enable frank and fearless advice by the authors of advice to be provided."
The same day, Labor Rumney MLC Sarah Lovell asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff how the determination of cabinet-in-confidence was made.
Answering for the premier, head of the state service, Jenny Gale, said it was "a matter for each cabinet to determine".
Mr Rockliff pointed out he didn't invent the use of cabinet-in-confidence - he said the former Labor-Greens government refused to provide information to a Tasmanian parliamentary committee on the basis that it was cabinet material in 2012.
In his political podcast with fellow Font PR founder Becher Townshend on Friday, former Liberal Party advisor Brad Stansfield questioned whether cabinet in-confidence is being over-used by the government.
"When I was in government, cabinet-in-confidence documents were the ones that came into cabinet in the big white folder, there may have been some small documents that were circulated around that process, but they would be clearly marked 'cabinet-in-confidence' emails at the time they were circulated," Mr Stansfield said.
"Retrospective claiming of cabinet-in-confidence documents when it is not marked on the documents at the time is perhaps not the accepted Westminster tradition."
In the past month, Labor nearly prompted a parliamentary crisis by asking for documents of the expert advice over the Hobart stadium that had been provided to the government.
The government refused to hand them over on the basis of cabinet secrecy and briefly lost control of the chamber as a result when newly independent Lara Alexander voted with Labor on an adjournment motion.
Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest chaired a committee that investigated the issue of cabinet-in-confidence in 2019.
She said the main recommendation of the committee's final report - that an additional dispute resolution process be considered - was not taken up by the government.
"The government just said no - they basically said it wasn't necessary, we don't have a problem," Ms Forrest said.
She said the committee recommended adopting a similar system as New South Wales, which has had an independent arbitration process in place for over 20 years.
The process allows all members of the New South Wales Legislative Council to access, with restrictions, documents including those over which immunity has been claimed.
Her committee investigation was prompted by the failure of the government to release a KPMG report to a Legislative Committee Inquiry into acute health services in 2019.
Ms Forrest's committee also recommended that the Legislative Council consider punitive actions, including holding the government in contempt of parliament, motions aimed at delaying government business in the chamber, and motions to suspend the relevant minister refusing to hand over information.
She described cabinet secrecy as a useful shield for the government.
"I think it's a useful shield that's being misused," Ms Forrest said.
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor agreed that the government was abusing the convention of cabinet-in-confidence to avoid scrutiny.
"Good governments have nothing to hide," she said.
"The Liberals abuse the convention of cabinet-in-confidence by hiding documents they don't want Tasmanians to see behind it"
"They decide, and they alone, what gets designated cabinet in confidence. It's just more secrecy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.