In the quaint town of Deloraine, the dark makeup and solid black sub-culture of the goth is, ironically, alive and well in one of the rural farming town's stranger shopfronts.
Amidst the coffee shops and bric-a-brac stores is one of Tasmania's few exclusive goth apparel repositories, Raven's Skull, which opened earlier this year.
With a 3000-strong population - and an even smaller portion a part of the goth subculture - even Raven's Skull's owner Anya Deckers said "it's not what you expect for somewhere like Deloraine".
The store's self-proclaimed "Head Goth" said she opened the business in late February and people were surprised to see Raven's Skull in Deloraine but that there are "more goths than you think".
"A lot of cultures in Tassie are just slightly hidden under the surface," Ms Deckers said.
"But people come from all over the state to the store; they come from the mainland, especially those transiting through. Much of our business comes from that but there is a strong core of people in the North who are full on goths."
Goth, which started as a music-based subculture in the United Kingdom in the early '80s, is often associated with black clothing, gothic horror literature and a morbid aesthetic.
The Apple Isle has its own iteration of the style - Tasmanian gothic, a merging of the European borrowed tropes of the genre with the dramatic landscape, convict history and impenetrable rainforest of the country's most southern state.
Tasmanian gothic has most notably influenced the winter festival Dark Mofo and films like those of the true story of convict-turned-cannibal Alexander Pearce.
Ms Deckers purchased the site of Raven's Skull Gothware in January and has since transformed it into a shopfront brimming with gothic paraphernalia - from black boots and leather jackets to skull adorned backpacks and purses.
But the Emu Bay Road location has a history of gothic influence: it was originally Gosling Gothware, a tobacconist which stocked a small supply of clothing and knick-knack items from the sub-culture.
"It was a very different store and that difference is still growing," Ms Deckers said.
"Compared to what it is now, we offer all this really esoteric stuff from a variety of subcultures that were completely unavailable anywhere else."
And if the stock wasn't "esoteric" enough, Raven's Skull also offers a Jack the Ripper experience, complete with a Whitechapel alleyway decked out with a life-sized Jack the Ripper and memorabilia.
"What else do you expect to find in Deloraine other than a goth store with a Jack the Ripper alleyway?" Ms Deckers said.
"Raven's Skull has things you don't find in many places in the world, and we're offering it in Deloraine.
"I want to see more of the goth culture out there, because even stores on the mainland are having to close down.
"If the goth stronghold here can do it, I hope that can inspire people to be themselves and put themselves out there."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
