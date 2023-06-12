Three dairies that are familiar with excelling at the Tasmanian Dairy Awards have done so again.
Ashburton, The Avenue and Woodrising Dairies have all been announced as finalists of the Dairy Business of the Year Award. Each were also finalists in the 2022 awards.
Ashburton is located in Dairy Plains and is owned by Aurora Dairies and managed by Francesco Fornari.
Also owned by Aurora Dairies, The Avenue is located in Parkham and managed by Pradeep Badavath.
Meanwhile, Woodrising works out of Cressy and is owned by Compass Tas Dairy Operations and managed by Troy Ainslie.
The winner will be announced at the upcoming Tasmanian Dairy Awards on June 16.
The three finalists were selected out of a group of 27 dairy farm businesses.
The judges for this year's award was last year's dairy business of the year winner Brian Lawrence, owner and manager of Janefield; ANZ agribusiness manager Donna Avery and Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's Lesley Irvine.
"Each of the finalists in this year's awards were also finalists in the 2022 awards. This consistent, high level of business performance is a credit to each of the businesses and the teams involved," Lesley Irvine said.
"The judges noted the emphasis each business placed on looking after their team and cows as well as the high level of pasture management that was being achieved."
The Dairy Business of the Year Award is conducted by the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture as part o the DairyHIGH2 project, which is funded by Dairy Australia and the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
Six other award winners will be announced at the Tasmanian Dairy Awards Dinner.
Those categories are share dairy farmer of the year, dairy employee of the year, employer of choice award, young dairy farmer encouragement award, dairy environmental award, dairy farm safety award.
