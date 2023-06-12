The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dairy Business of the Year Award narrows to three finalists

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Avenue's Mahesh Vustepallia, Pradeep Badavath (manager) and Alex Bennett is a finalist in the Dairy Business of the Year Award for 2023. Supplied picture
The Avenue's Mahesh Vustepallia, Pradeep Badavath (manager) and Alex Bennett is a finalist in the Dairy Business of the Year Award for 2023. Supplied picture

Three dairies that are familiar with excelling at the Tasmanian Dairy Awards have done so again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.