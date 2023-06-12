Tasmania's AFL draft prospects have put on a clinic against Western Australia in the under-18 national championships.
Playing for the Allies, Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, Jack Callinan and James Leake were in action with the composite team winning 16.12 (108) to 2.8 (20).
McKercher and Sanders spearheaded a dominant midfield unit for Allies, racking up 40 and 39 disposals respectively with Sanders - who currently plies his trade in Victoria - also contributing a goal.
Callinan was at his dangerous best as well, nailing three majors, while Leake was full of composure and poise across half back.
The performances were an impressive follow-up from their previous match against South Australia, with the likes of McKercher and Sanders beginning to be considered genuine top-10 potential picks.
It was not only the Tasmanians who shined at Thebarton Oval, with tall forwards Chalier McCormack and Jed Walter kicking four and three goals respectively.
A chance to impress might be on the horizon for Arie Schumacher as well, with the Launceston product listed as an emergency.
Allies' final two games are on Sunday, July 2, against Vic Metro and Sunday, July 9, against Vic Country.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
