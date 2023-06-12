The Examiner
Women's Statewide Cup final: Launceston United v South Hobart

By Rob Shaw
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Launceston United line up before the Women's Statewide Cup final. Picture by Solstice Digital
Launceston United fell short in their Women's Statewide Cup defence, going down 2-0 to South Hobart in the final at KGV.

