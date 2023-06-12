Launceston United fell short in their Women's Statewide Cup defence, going down 2-0 to South Hobart in the final at KGV.
Despite a gallant performance inspired by veteran centre-back Katie Hill, United were unable to repeat last year's success in their third straight cup final appearance.
Instead the midfield dominance of South's Lucy Roberts and player of the match Pishon Choi dictated proceedings and led to the club's first women's cup success.
United captain Nichola Clark was gracious in defeat and the first to congratulate the new cup champions.
"You guys have been competitive all year so enjoy the win," she said.
"It's been amazing to be in a third final in three years and I'm so proud of all the girls. Now let's keep pushing forward for the rest of the season."
Coach Nick Rawlinson said the outcome would have been totally different if his team had converted several early chances.
"We're obviously disappointed," he said.
"It would have been great if we had got one of those early chances but they just would not go in.
"I think we missed too many passes and so weren't able to get any fluidity.
"Super effort from my girls and we were always a chance to get one back and make a game of it but now we'll regroup for the next time."
Eight days after the sides produced an action-packed but goalless encounter in the league, their cup contest followed in similar fashion with the woodwork struck three times in the opening 11 minutes and twice more before half-time.
Dani Gunton became intimately acquainted with the KGV crossbar - the second superbly reached by former Adelaide United keeper Jenna Farrow - while Courtney Marten also struck a post as the long throws of Laura Dickinson wreaked havoc in the South defence.
South playmaker Roberts was ruling midfield and also clipped the crossbar from distance before Eve Swain rattled a post from a tight angle as both goals came under heavy attack.
Lucy Smith also had her moments while Swain squandered a glorious chance, inevitably created by Choi.
The deadlock was finally broken by the brilliant Choi whose midfield industry was rewarded with a goal of classic simplicity as one of the smallest players on the pitch climbed highest to head in a Roberts corner.
After all the struggles to find the net in the first half, the second was less than three minutes old before South doubled their lead.
Amy Ollington stole in behind keeper Jaz Venn and although Hill produced a miraculous goalline clearance, Madison Chambers was on hand to fire in the rebound.
Substitute Madi Gilpin injected fresh pace, Adilat Otto pushed forward and Issy Declerck tried her luck against her former team but the South defence stood strong.
The final united the state's standout top two women's sides. Sitting first and second on the Women's Super League ladder, pacesetters South and reigning league and cup champions United boast four of the top five goal-scorers in the WSL and also its best defences. Their combined 14 goals conceded is better than any individual team.
South have been unbeaten this season, winning seven of their nine league fixtures - including a 2-0 triumph at Birch Avenue - and storming into the cup final with two 5-2 victories.
While South were making a rare appearance in the statewide cup final, it was United's third straight and continued a phenomenal rise for the club.
After an unbeaten Northern Championship-winning title in 2020, United stepped up to statewide action and promptly finished second in the league and cup. A year later they improved a place in both, claiming the Birch Avenue club's first statewide silverware since 1967.
Since that win over Kingborough - ironically the fourth 3-1 result in the last five Statewide Cup finals - United have shuffled the pack but continued to deal winning hands under new coach Nick Rawlinson.
The two sides met at the quarter-final stage last season when United needed a penalty shootout to progress after a 2-2 draw.
Launceston City went down 3-1 to South Hobart in the under-17 girls' final.
A close contest remained in the balance until player of the match Jasmine Williams rifled in South's third goal with virtually the last kick of the game.
Avara Donovan and Isla O'Connor gave the southerners an early lead but City rallied through Kiara Jones' half-volley on the hour.
With keeper Amelie Miller in superb form, City kept pushing for an equaliser until Williams decided the outcome.
Co-coaches Aimee Hawes and Jalyssa O'Byrne were proud of their side's performance.
"It was a really tough game and South Hobart played really well," Hawes said.
"All the girls did amazing. A few of the non-regular starters really stepped up and quite a few of the girls had never played on astroturf before.
"We're very proud. To be the only team from our club was a big deal and I don't think the under-17s have made it this far before so we're very happy to be here.
"It was a great opportunity for the girls to play a high-level team and show they are just as good."
